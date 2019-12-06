2019 Marketing Mix Analysis: Virtual Sports Betting - Marketing Behavior of 10 Analyzed Betting Providers in Regards to the 4P's (Product, Price, Place, Promotion)
Dec 06, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Mix Analysis Virtual Sports Betting 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysis focuses on the marketing behavior of ten analyzed betting providers featuring virtual sports, by regarding the 4Ps of marketing: product, price, place, promotion.
Strengths and weaknesses as well as a marketing ranking combine all results and a statistical marketing positioning visualizes the results.
Analyzed Brands: Bet-at-home, Bet365, Bet777, Betsafe, Bwin, Interwetten, Ladbrokes, NordicBet, Sportingbet, Tipico.
Research Design
- Method: desk research, mystery research
- Period of analysis: for period-related analysis november 2017 until october 2018
- Region for distribution and communication actions: germany
- Calculations: rankings and statistical marketing mix positioning
Study in Numbers
- Detailed analysis of 10 virtual sports betting providers
- 48 analyzed sports
- 50 mystery calls
- 50 mystery mails
- 20 price comparison websites
- Spendings for promotion in Germany (4 media)
- 4 social media channels
- SERPs and paid search in Google and Bing for 5 search items
Selection of Key Facts
- 4.8 sports are offered by the betting providers
- Highest quantity of withdrawal and payment options: Bwin
- Top-performance servicecenter: Bet-at-home
- Highest amount of ways to contact: Tipico
- 0.4 relevant press articles per brand per year
Key Topics Covered
Management Summary
Research Design
Product
- Overview products
- Product range
- Product features
- Individualization
- Innovation
Conditions
- Overview of conditions
- Conditions of participation
- Payment options
- Maximum winning
- Odds / bonuses
- Hotline
- Additional measures
- Unique selling proposition
Distribution
- Overview distribution
- Distribution Channels
- Website
- Comparison websites
- Ways of contact
- Servicecenter performance at phone calls
- Servicecenter performance at online support
- Special offers
Promotion
- Overview promotion
- Website
- Flyer
- Customer media
- Advertisement
- Search engines
- Social media and PR marketing
- Promotion strategy
- Unique characteristics
Strengths & Weaknesses of the Providers
Marketing Ranking
- Product
- Conditions
- Distribution
- Promotion
- Marketing Mix overall
- Marketing Mix Ranking
Marketing Positioning
List of Sources
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9i8yp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article