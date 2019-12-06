2019 Marketing Mix Analysis: Virtual Sports Betting - Marketing Behavior of 10 Analyzed Betting Providers in Regards to the 4P's (Product, Price, Place, Promotion)

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Mix Analysis Virtual Sports Betting 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis focuses on the marketing behavior of ten analyzed betting providers featuring virtual sports, by regarding the 4Ps of marketing: product, price, place, promotion.

Strengths and weaknesses as well as a marketing ranking combine all results and a statistical marketing positioning visualizes the results.

Analyzed Brands: Bet-at-home, Bet365, Bet777, Betsafe, Bwin, Interwetten, Ladbrokes, NordicBet, Sportingbet, Tipico.



Research Design

Method: desk research, mystery research

Period of analysis: for period-related analysis november 2017 until october 2018

until Region for distribution and communication actions: germany

Calculations: rankings and statistical marketing mix positioning

Study in Numbers

Detailed analysis of 10 virtual sports betting providers

48 analyzed sports

50 mystery calls

50 mystery mails

20 price comparison websites

Spendings for promotion in Germany (4 media)

(4 media) 4 social media channels

SERPs and paid search in Google and Bing for 5 search items

Selection of Key Facts

4.8 sports are offered by the betting providers

Highest quantity of withdrawal and payment options: Bwin

Top-performance servicecenter: Bet-at-home

Highest amount of ways to contact: Tipico

0.4 relevant press articles per brand per year

Key Topics Covered



Management Summary

Research Design

Product

Overview products

Product range

Product features

Individualization

Innovation

Conditions

Overview of conditions

Conditions of participation

Payment options

Maximum winning

Odds / bonuses

Hotline

Additional measures

Unique selling proposition

Distribution

Overview distribution

Distribution Channels

Website

Comparison websites

Ways of contact

Servicecenter performance at phone calls

Servicecenter performance at online support

Special offers

Promotion

Overview promotion

Website

Flyer

Customer media

Advertisement

Search engines

Social media and PR marketing

Promotion strategy

Unique characteristics

Strengths & Weaknesses of the Providers



Marketing Ranking

Product

Conditions

Distribution

Promotion

Marketing Mix overall

Marketing Mix Ranking

Marketing Positioning

List of Sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9i8yp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

