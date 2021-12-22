2020 - 2021 Renminbi Internationalisation Policy and Progress Report: Key Events, Outcomes, and Future Policy

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2020 - 2021 Renminbi Internationalisation Policy and Progress Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020-2021 Renminbi Internationalisation Policy and Progress Report provides an overview of China's ongoing efforts to drive greater offshore usage and internationalisation of its official currency in 2020 and 2021, based upon official data and policy statements made by the Chinese central bank (PBOC).

Renminbi internationalisation has continued to make major strides since the start of 2020, despite the severe adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic upon the global economy.

These impacts included worsening trade relation between China and the United States, severe restrictions on international travel, and critical supply chain disruptions.

Internationalisation of the renminbi was nonetheless abetted by a range of factors, including China's ongoing commitment to financial opening and liberalisation, as well as its advance recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's successful containment of COVID-19 made it the only major economy to post positive growth in 2020, and enabled PBOC to retain normal monetary policy settings and positive interest rates.

This heightened the appeal of renminbi financial assets during a period when central banks around the globe were unleashing liquidity and slashing interest rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Background

3. Renminbi Internationalisation Policy in 2020 and 2021

Optimisation of cross-border renminbi operations policy

Driving bidirectional opening of capital markets

Refinement of renminbi exchange rate formation mechanisms

Launch of cross-border wealth management connect trials

Pricing and settlement of commodities in the renminbi

4. Key Events in Renminbi Internationalisation in 2020 and 2021

5. Renminbi Internationalisation Policy Going Forward

Current account renminbi cross-border usage will further expand

Renminbi cross-border investment and financing channels will further broaden

Bilateral monetary cooperation will continue to steadily develop.

6. Existing Renminbi Internationalisation Mechanisms

The Cross-border Inter-Bank Payments System

Mechanisms for offshore settlement

Bilateral currency settlement

Bilateral currency swaps

Central bank bill issuance via Hong Kong

7. Renminbi Internationalisation Outcomes in 2020 and 2021

Renminbi internationalisation indicators in 2020 - 2021

Cross-border usage of the renminbi in 2020 and 2021

The current account

The capital account

Direct Investment

Cross-border renminbi cash pools

Panda bonds

Securities investment

Active allocation by offshore entities to renminbi financial assets

The renminbi as an international reserve currency

Offshore renminbi deposits

Offshore renminbi financing

Global renminbi forex transactions and payments

Offshore renminbi settlement

8. Leading Mainland Chinese Cities for Renminbi Cross-border Receipts and Payments in 2020

9. Leading Countries and Regions outside Mainland China for Renminbi Cross-border Receipts and Payments in 2020

10. Glossary

Companies Mentioned

Standard Chartered

The Bank of China

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority

The People's Bank of China

The Reserve Bank of Australia

