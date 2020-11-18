2020 Analysis of the World Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Cables - Forecast, Opportunities & Trends 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left countries battling a severe health and financial crisis. Already, the economic recession had its effect on the global transmission and distribution sector, and due to the COVID-19 crisis, the pricing of the cable is bound to become a competitive parameter in the coming decade. Furthermore, due to the cancellation of transmission expansion plans and delays in orders that was prevalent even before the pandemic struck, the competition between existing players is expected to increase even further in the coming years.



Already companies are battling to adopt different strategies to counter the competition and survive in the market. Some of them include merger and acquisitions, focus on custom and high-end products, increased emphasis on research and development, plant closures, exploring new markets and so on.



Major corporations involved in the competition are Southwire Company, Prysmian, General Cable, Okonite Company, Alcan Cable, and many others. High emphasis on the commercialization of renewable energy throughout the world is expected to drive the growth of transmission and distribution cables. Renewable energy resources are often at far off places where the transmission network is not available. In the future, a lot of expansion in the transmission network is expected to transfer the electricity from the far off power plants to the load centers.



The increased focus on renewable energy, grid interconnections, and economic development are expected to drive the demand for transmission and distribution cables across the world.



The report covers the following:

An analysis of the global market for power transmission and distribution cables including market statistics, market size, and revenue share of the industry segmented by regions.

Factors driving the global market for power transmission and distribution cables. Factors analyzed include the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in the industry, requirement for new overhead cables, the growing demand for HVDC cables, and many others.

Barriers or restraints facing the global market for power transmission and distribution cables.

Challenges facing the global market for power transmission and distribution cables, particularly the impact of the economic recession on the industry.

An analysis of the power transmission and distribution cables market in North America including market statistics, market size, the North American market for low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, and high voltage cables.

including market statistics, market size, the North American market for low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, and high voltage cables. Factors driving the North American power transmission and distribution cables market, restraints/barriers facing the industry, and challenges facing the market are analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Cables

2.1 Market Profile

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Revenue Share of the Industry by Region



3. Factors Driving the Industry

3.1 Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Replacement Required for Aging Overhead Cables

3.3 Demand for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Cables

3.4 High Demand in Asia & MENA Markets

3.5 Demand for Higher Quality Products



4. Barriers Facing the Industry

4.1 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

4.2 Compliance Issues

4.3 High Cost of Raw Materials

4.4 Slowdown in Growth Rates

4.5 Impact of the Economic Recession



5. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in North America



6. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in Canada



7. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in the United States



8. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in Europe



9. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in France



10. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in Germany



11. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in the United Kingdom



12. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in Asia Pacific



13. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in China



14. Power Transmission and Distribution Cables Market in India



15. Major Players in the Global Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Cables



16. Appendix



17. Glossary



18. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b11qh

