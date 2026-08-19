20/20NOW and Eastern Iowa Health Center Launch Tele-Optometry Clinic to Expand Access to Eye Care in Cedar Rapids

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW, a pioneer in ocular telehealth and tele-optometry services, announced the launch of a new tele-optometry clinic in partnership with Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC), expanding access to comprehensive eye care for patients throughout the Cedar Rapids community.

The new clinic, which opened July 20 at EIHC's Dental Health Clinic, is the organization's eighth service line and brings comprehensive, technology-enabled eye examinations to EIHC patients. EIHC is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) serving patients regardless of their ability to pay.

"I am proud to announce the opening of EIHC's new Tele-Optometry clinic," said Joe Lock, president and CEO of EIHC. "Access to compressive eye exams is a critical need for our community, and we are proud and happy to provide this offering. With our newest addition, EIHC continues to provide needed care to all in our community, cementing our mission of Exceptional Healthcare for All."

Scott Arensdorf, CFO of Eastern Iowa Health Center, said the clinic welcomes all patients, with the organization initially focusing on the more than 23,000 unduplicated patients it serves annually.

The 20/20NOW platform combines advanced diagnostic technology with live consultations from licensed optometrists, enabling patients to receive comprehensive eye examinations and prescriptions without requiring an on-site eye doctor. The model is designed to expand access while maintaining high clinical standards.

"Tele-optometry is an innovative way to expand access and bring high-quality comprehensive eye care to patients," said Dr. Noelle Tchang, OD, VP of Clinical Services. "By pairing advanced diagnostic technology with real-time access to licensed eyecare doctors, we're enabling earlier identification and intervention, helping make a meaningful difference in patients' lives."

"We are excited to partner with Eastern Iowa Health Center and support its mission of Exceptional Healthcare for All," said Chuck Scott, CEO of 20/20NOW. "EIHC recognized that 20/20NOW's tele-optometry services can help underserved communities in Cedar Rapids, IA and overcome one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare, providing patients with timely access to qualified eye care professionals."

The new clinic gives EIHC another tool to deliver convenient, comprehensive vision care while connecting patients with 20/20NOW's nationwide network of eye care professionals.

About 20/20NOW

20/20NOW is the industry leader in tele-optometry, providing healthcare providers and optical retailers with innovative solutions to expand eye care services, increase revenue and improve patient outcomes including walk-in eye exams. The 20/20NOW platform ensures high-quality, on-demand vision care for optometrists, ophthalmologists, healthcare providers and opticians nationwide and in Canada. As the foremost provider of tele-optometry solutions, 20/20NOW empowers optical retailers to offer full-time eye doctor accessibility, patient access to eye care, and increase optical sales.

20/20NOW

New York, NY

844-843-2020

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Related Links

https://for2020now.com/

SOURCE 20/20NOW