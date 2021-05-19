2021 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Report: Carmakers' Electrification Roadmaps & Rankings
This report focuses on how leading carmakers are developing and executing their strategies to better position themselves in the new era of electrified mobility. It also provides insights on how their model range and sales' mix by powertrain will change between 2015 and 2025.
Besides Tesla and Toyota's who lead BEVs and HEVs respectively, most brands are still in the early stages of electrified-to brand's European sales. But European Premium carmakers prepare a product offensive over the next 7 years announcing aggressive targets for up to one-third of sales coming from EVs.
Lithium-Ion battery technology is improving year by year with increased energy density and falling costs by KWh of energy. Balance of choices allowing lower costs, higher range, reduced battery size.
This report focuses on Premium car manufacturers' electrified portfolio, strategies, and technology roadmaps to comply with regulation and democratize BEV, PHEV, HEV, FC & other AFVs by '25.
While European carmakers boast about their plans to electrify their whole line-ups over the next decade, dedicated BEV architectures in most cases are coming by the end of this decade. In the meantime, amid pure diesel's future at risk - due to emission scandals (VW Group "Dieselgate"), city bans, and removal of tax incentives - they need pragmatic cost-efficient electrification solutions to meet efficiency goal until they develop a dedicated electric architecture.
Switching to 48 Volt electrical systems within a modified version of the existing ICE architecture (aka Mild-Hybrid), presents a cheaper and easily integrated alternative to a Full Hybrid and can delay the -eventually unavoidable- redesign of the architecture and tooling to accommodate a Hybrid or BEV variant.
Apart from efficiency, it allows carmakers to achieve enhanced performance without the need to switch to higher engine capacity. Finally, 48V systems can support the increasing powertrain content and augmented power requirements in modern cars.
The shift to 48V is evident in Mercedes-Benz's strategy, starting with its flagship S-Class from 2017, which is replacing its V6 engine with a new I6 family with 48V mHEV ISG (Integrated Starter operator). The brand has stated that a 48V set-up will in effect replace all of its non-plug-in hybrids.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Global Powertrain Outlook 2025 & new electrified market dynamics
- Summary of carmakers' electrification roadmaps & rankings
- The impact of drivers of electrification vs technology and market readiness
- AFV penetration in 2019 in Europe, USA, China and Japan
- Electrification in the era of COVID-19 & the next phase
- Sustainable powertrains as a business proposition
2. China New Energy Vehicles Forecasts
- China's new era: From import to China-made EVs
- Chinese Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025
- NEV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025 in China
- Electrification Outlook in China up to 2025
- Market shares of leading brands in NEVs between 2019-25
- Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)
- Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)
- The growth outlook and market dynamics for BEV, PHEV and FCV
- Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in China
3. European Outlook for Electrified vehicles
- The impact of COVID-19 on AFV sales in Europe
- The growth outlook for BEV, PHEV and FCV
- Key Figures for Sales of Passenger Cars in Europe During 2005-Q1'20
- European Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2015-2025
- European Electric & Hybrids Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-2025
- Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in Europe
- Market shares by brand between 2019 and forecast for 2025
- Battery Electric vehicles (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)
- Fuel-Cell Vehicles (FCEV)
- Hybrids (HEV)
- Other AFV: NGV and LPG
4. USA's Electrified market
- Powertrain mix evolution
- Leaders vs losers
- Key Figures & Analysis of the U.S Car Market
- AFV Sales Status in the U.S in 2013-14
- S Light Vehicle (LV) Sales Forecast 2015-2025
- EV & Hybrid Sales & Penetration Forecast 2015-25 in the U.S
- Automotive Battery Forecast 2015-2025 in the U.S
5. Electrified roadmaps of 7 major carmakers
- Carmaker Electrification plans up to 2025
- Powertrain portfolio mix 2015-2025: ICE, MHEV, ECV, and other AFV
Companies Mentioned
- Audi
- BMW
- BYD
- Mercedes-Benz
- Porsche
- Tesla
- Volvo
