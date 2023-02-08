2022 Outlook on the Concrete Impacts of the Digital Services Act From an Economic and Societal Point of View

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Services Act: What Impact on the European Digital Market?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in Internet usage and the diversification of online activities have increased the risk of users being confronted with illegal content.

Recognising the need to regulate Internet content at a European level, the Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to make online intermediary service providers more accountable and to level the European digital playing field.

The purpose of this report is to explain the new obligations imposed by the DSA on providers of digital services. These obligations vary according to the size and market weight of the companies concerned.

Large online platforms and search engines are particularly affected by the provisions.

The publisher will then detail the concrete impacts of DSA on the digital market, from an economic and societal point of view.

Finally, the publisher will present the criticisms of the DSA which are put forward by the various digital players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Framework of the Digital Services Act

2.1. Context

2.2 Objectives and Players

2.3. Obligations Imposed by the DSA

2.4. Sanctions Prescribed by the DSA

3. Impacts of the Digital Services Act

Overall Economic, Societal and Political Benefits

Concrete Impacts on the Digital Market

Quantitative and Qualitative Impacts of the DSA

4. Criticisms of the Digital Services Act from the Digital Ecosystem

Summary of General Criticisms from the Digital Market Ecosystem

Summary of Criticisms from Consumer Protection Associations

Summary of Criticisms from Digital Market Players

Technical and Financial Barriers According to Digital Companies

