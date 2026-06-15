2026 America's Favorite Teacher and America's Favorite Student Competitions Raise $4.8 Million, Announce Winners

PHOENIX, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven online competitions, announced the winners of the 2026 America's Favorite Teacher® and America's Favorite Student competitions. Through this year's campaigns, Colossal raised a total of $4.8 million for DTCare, a nationally registered public charity which will grant donations to The Planetary Society, the world's largest nonprofit space organization dedicated to advancing space science and exploration.

2026 America's Favorite Teacher Ivy Miller

Following months of inspiring stories and enthusiastic support from communities across North America, Ivy Miller, a fourth-grade teacher from Tennessee, was named the 2026 America's Favorite Teacher, while Andrew, a straight-A sixth-grade student from Tennessee, earned the title of the 2026 America's Favorite Student.

The competitions celebrate the educators who inspire future generations and the students whose curiosity, determination, and leadership will help shape tomorrow.

Benefiting The Planetary Society

Through the America's Favorite Teacher and America's Favorite Student competitions, Colossal proudly supports The Planetary Society, the world's largest nonprofit space organization.

The Planetary Society advances space science and exploration through education, advocacy, and innovative projects designed to inspire future generations of explorers. The organization's mission to empower people to discover new worlds closely aligns with the curiosity, creativity, and lifelong love of learning fostered by exceptional teachers and ambitious students.

"A gift like this allows us to do the most important work. It frees a nonprofit from going out and seeking resources and recognizes that we now have resources we can deploy in the most important and effective ways," said The Planetary Society CEO Jennifer Vaughn.

America's Favorite Teacher: Ivy Miller

For Ivy Miller, teaching became a passion she never expected to find.

Today, the Tennessee educator is known for creating a classroom where students feel loved, valued, and empowered to succeed. Through patience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to her students, Miller has built an environment where children are encouraged to grow academically and personally.

As America's Favorite Teacher, Miller will receive:

$25,000

An appearance in Reader's Digest

A school assembly with Bill Nye The Science Guy

A dream vacation to Hawaii

Miller plans to use a portion of her winnings to establish an after-school program for students and help fund eye surgery for her brother, one of her biggest supporters.

As part of her prize package, Miller will be featured in Reader's Digest, one of America's most recognizable magazines known for sharing stories of extraordinary people making a difference in their communities.

America's Favorite Student: Andrew

Andrew recently completed sixth grade and has already established himself as a standout student, leader, and role model.

A spelling bee champion, trumpet player, and aspiring chemical engineer, Andrew combines academic excellence with a genuine passion for learning. Known by classmates, teachers, and family members as dependable and hardworking, he approaches every challenge with curiosity and enthusiasm.

As America's Favorite Student, Andrew will receive:

$20,000

An appearance in Reader's Digest

An exclusive meet-and-greet with Bill Nye

A private tour of The Planetary Society headquarters in Pasadena, California

During his visit, Andrew will tour The Planetary Society alongside Bill Nye himself, gaining firsthand exposure to the world of space science, innovation, and exploration.

Supported by Leaders in Education

America's Favorite Teacher and America's Favorite Student are proud to partner with organizations committed to inspiring lifelong learning and educational excellence.

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a community of 35,000 science educators advancing best practices, student learning, and professional growth through high-quality resources, continuous learning, and national networking.



Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation's largest independently owned children's publishers, with more than 7,000 books in print, creating high-quality nonfiction and fiction for children and young adults across a wide range of subjects and formats.



Sponsored By



Hammermill has been a trusted name in premium paper products for over a century, recognized for quality and sustainability. From everyday printing to creative projects, Hammermill paper delivers reliability and clarity.

Paper Mate has led performance-driven pens, pencils, and correction products for more than 75 years, offering writing tools designed to help people create meaningful connections through writing.

For more information, visit America's Favorite Teacher and America's Favorite Student.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $225 million to support charity. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, The People's Artist, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more.

Learn more at colossal.org.



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SOURCE Colossal