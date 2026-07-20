The 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year Will Be Featured in a 3BRAND Advertising Campaign Appearing on CBS and in Sports Illustrated

Supporting the Why Not You Foundation through DTCare, Colossal's national competition features guidance and inspiration from Russell Wilson, Kevin Love, and David Ortiz while celebrating the next generation of athletes.

PHOENIX, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the nation's leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven competitions, proudly announces the launch of the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year, a national search celebrating the next generation of athletes while supporting the mission of the Why Not You Foundation.

Is your kid the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year?

Created to recognize exceptional young athletes who demonstrate dedication, leadership, and sportsmanship both on and off the field, Youth Athlete of the Year offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their stories, rally support from their communities, and compete for a championship experience unlike any other.

The announcement follows the tremendous success of the 2025 Youth Athlete of the Year competition, which resulted in $21+ million in grants to Why Not You Foundation and V Foundation for Cancer Research from Colossal's grantmaking partner DTCare. Building on that momentum, this year's competition will continue to unite young athletes, their communities, and sports fans nationwide in support of opportunities that help youth thrive.

How the Colossal Competition Works

The Youth Athlete of the Year competition follows a tournament-style format, with athletes advancing through a series of rounds based on community support. Friends, family, teammates, and fans can cast one free vote every 24 hours to help their favorite athlete advance toward the championship. Supporters may also make tax-deductible votes by donation during the competition. Votes by donation help drive meaningful impact beyond the game; they go directly to DTCare, which will issue a grant to the Why Not You Foundation at the conclusion of the competition.

1. Apply

Complete a short application form and await approval from the competition team.

2. Share

Tell your story, celebrate your athletic journey, and encourage your community to get involved.

3. Compete

When voting opens, participants advance through tournament-style rounds.

The Beneficiary: Why Not You Foundation

Benefiting from this year's competition is the Why Not You Foundation, established by Super Bowl Champion Quarterback and philanthropist Russell Wilson, and multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning global superstar and philanthropist, Ciara, in 2014. The nonprofit advances education initiatives, supports children's health programs, and combats poverty by empowering youth with the resources and opportunities needed to become tomorrow's leaders.

"Through the Why Not You foundation, Ciara and I are committed to helping young people believe in themselves, embrace every opportunity, chase greatness, dream big, and approach life with a "Why Not You" mentality," said Wilson. "The Youth Athlete of the Year campaign celebrates more than talent – it recognizes character, leadership, and the incredible impact kids are making on and off the field. We're honored to celebrate them and continue investing in the next generation of difference makers."

The Champion Experience

This year's grand prize package has been elevated to new heights. It's a few dreams come true for the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year and includes:

The opportunity to be flown to a professional athletic commercial shoot to represent 3BRAND in an ad campaign to appear on CBS and in Sports Illustrated

A full red carpet experience before being honored on stage at the official Family Film & TV Awards airing on CBS

A one-on-one mentoring session with Russell Wilson (to be held virtually or in-person)

$25,000

The Ambassadors

To help guide athletes throughout the competition, an all-star team of ambassadors will provide inspiration and mentorship through exclusive content focused on performance, confidence, and personal growth:

Russell Wilson , Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, 10x Pro-Bowler, entrepreneur, philanthropist, sports owner, and co-founder of the Why Not You Foundation

, Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, 10x Pro-Bowler, entrepreneur, philanthropist, sports owner, and co-founder of the Why Not You Foundation Shawn Johnson East, Olympic gold medalist, entrepreneur, and advocate for confidence, resilience, and healthy living

Olympic gold medalist, entrepreneur, and advocate for confidence, resilience, and healthy living Kevin Love , NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, and five-time NBA All-Star

, NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, and five-time NBA All-Star Laila Ali, undefeated boxing champion, wellness advocate, and inspiring voice for strength, determination, and personal growth

undefeated boxing champion, wellness advocate, and inspiring voice for strength, determination, and personal growth David "Big Papi" Ortiz, MLB legend, World Series champion, and one of baseball's most celebrated personalities

The competition is supported by 3BRAND, Russell Wilson and Ciara's youth apparel company dedicated to inspiring young people to chase greatness with a "Why Not You?" mindset.

Youth Athlete of the Year is sponsored by Shutterfly. For more than 25 years, Shutterfly has helped millions transform cherished memories into lasting keepsakes through photo books, holiday cards, wall art, personalized gifts, and more.

Parents and guardians of youth athletes aged 7-17 from across the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) are invited to apply and compete for the title. Throughout the competition, participants will rally support from friends, family, teammates, and fans while sharing their athletic journeys and inspiring stories. Register here.

The Youth Athlete of the Year competition is independently administered by Colossal and is not intended to serve as a talent evaluation, scouting program, athletic ranking system, or measure of athletic performance. All competition outcomes are determined in accordance with the Official Rules. CBS, Sports Illustrated, and competition ambassadors are not involved in the administration of the competition or the selection of winners.

For more information, visit https://youthathlete.org/.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. This Colossal competition serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competition. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $243 million for DTCare and AIT to support partner charities. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Couple, The People's Artist, and more. Learn more at colossal.org.

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SOURCE Colossal