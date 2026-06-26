2026 ASCAP TOP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARD WINNERS INCLUDE SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR MUSTARD, R&B/HIP-HOP AND RAP SONG OF THE YEAR "LUTHER," GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR "REST ON US," AND PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

Visionary R&B Hitmaker Leon Thomas Receives ASCAP Vanguard Award

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announces the winners of the 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Mustard is this year's ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year for his work on Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" and Ella Mai's "Little Things." "tv off" reached #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart for four weeks and was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 31 weeks, reaching a peak position of #2. "Little Things" reached #4 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart and spent seven weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Co-written by ASCAP winners Marvin Gaye, Kamasi Washington, Scott Bridgeway and Jack Antonoff, the massive hit single "luther" (Kendrick Lamar, SZA) earns the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year. Published by BMG, Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing, FCG Music, MG III Music and NMG Music, the standout single soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending a total of 13 weeks at #1. It broke the record for the longest-running #1 hit in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart history, eventually reigning for over 23 weeks.

Singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Thomas is honored with the esteemed ASCAP Vanguard Award, presented in recognition of ASCAP members whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music. Thomas was presented with the award tonight at an invitation-only, VIP event held in Los Angeles. Previous ASCAP Vanguard Award recipients include Victoria Monét, Migos, Janelle Monáe, Beastie Boys and more. Thomas also wins an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award for his hit song "Mutt."

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Gospel Song of the Year goes to "Rest On Us" (Maverick City & UPPEROOM), co-written by Brandon Lake and Harvest Grapevine and published by Bethel Music Publishing, Brandon Lake Music, Go Forth Sounds, Heritage Worship Publishing and Maverick City Music Publishing Worldwide.

Sony Music Publishing earns ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Publisher of the Year for songs including "Push 2 Start" (Tyla), "Went Legit" (G Herbo), "Folded" (Kehlani), "Man I Need" (Olivia Dean), "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" (Glorilla and Sexyy Red), "Mutt" (Leon Thomas), "Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix" (MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea) and "Rather Lie" (The Weeknd and Playboi Carti).

Additional 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award-winning songwriters include Cardi B ("Outside"), Justin Bieber ("YUKON," "It Depends"), PARTYNEXTDOOR ("Somebody Loves Me," "Sticky"), Kali Uchis ("Is It A Crime"), Usher ("It Depends"), Summer Walker ("Heart of A Woman") and more.

Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP Executive Vice President & Head of Creative Membership and Jonathan "JJ" Jones, ASCAP Vice President of Creative Membership, welcomed guests and made remarks at tonight's event.

A full list of 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners is available at: www.ascap.com/rsawards26.

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year based on Luminate data for terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services, as specified by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards rules.

EVENT IMAGES ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS LINK.

(Photo credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers