VISIONARY R&B HITMAKER LEON THOMAS RECEIVES ASCAP VANGUARD AWARD

ASCAP Will Celebrate Top Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel Songwriters on Thursday, June 25 in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces three-time Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate artist Leon Thomas will be honored with the esteemed ASCAP Vanguard Award.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Thomas will be honored with the esteemed ASCAP Vanguard Award in Los Angeles on June 25.

A singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Thomas received the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year Award in 2024 for co-writing the chart-topping, 11x platinum hit "Snooze." This year, he returns to accept the ASCAP Vanguard Award, presented in recognition of ASCAP members whose innovative work is helping shape the future of music. Previous recipients include Victoria Monét, Migos, Janelle Monáe, Beastie Boys and more.

"Leon Thomas is one of R&B's most creative forces today and is reshaping its sound with his boundary-breaking artistry," said ASCAP EVP and Head of Creative Membership Nicole George-Middleton. "His passion, creativity and undeniable talent have established him as a defining voice of this generation. We are proud to honor him with this year's ASCAP Vanguard Award."

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Leon Thomas was raised in a deeply musical household by his mother, a vocal coach, and his stepfather, who played guitar for B.B. King. He began his career on Broadway's The Lion King before venturing into television, where he rose to prominence with his breakout role on Nickelodeon's fan-favorite tween sitcom, Victorious. Following the show's end in 2013, Thomas transitioned seamlessly from screen to music, writing and producing for major artists including Ariana Grande, Drake, Chris Brown and Kehlani.

After establishing himself as one of the industry's most sought-after creatives, Thomas stepped into the spotlight with his own sophomore album Mutt (2024). The widely acclaimed LP housed Thomas's breakout hit "Mutt," which soared through the Hot 100 Billboard charts eventually climbing to #1 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, earning double-platinum status. The album also featured standout single "Yes It Is," which recently achieved RIAA Gold certification. Mutt would solidify his arrival as a leading voice in modern R&B, earning multiple accolades including two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance, and an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New R&B Artist. With his newly released EP PHOLKS and a tour with Bruno Mars in select markets for his "The Romantic Tour," Leon Thomas is poised to make a lasting imprint on the industry.

Thomas will be presented with the award at a private, invitation-only event celebrating ASCAP's top hip-hop, R&B and gospel songwriters on Thursday, June 25 in Los Angeles.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates as a not-for-profit. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers