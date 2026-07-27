2026 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program Recipients Announced to Support U.S. Small Businesses

15 grants of $10,000 each help business owners make real financial progress across BMO's U.S. footprint

Grants are designed to fuel product launches, market expansion and job creation

Recipients receive access to industry expertise and tailored guidance to support continued growth

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO announced today the 2026 U.S. recipients of its BMO Celebrating Women grant program — an initiative that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses across the United States to scale growth, advance innovation, and strengthen community impact.

This year, BMO awarded $150,000 in grants to 15 businesses supporting the advancement of women across its U.S. footprint, fueling product launches, market expansion and job creation.

"We're proud to recognize and support businesses that are driving innovation, creating opportunities, and fostering stronger communities across the United States," said Carolyn Booth, Head of U.S. Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "This year's recipients were selected through a competitive application process that evaluated business strength, growth potential, and demonstrated results in supporting the advancement of women. Representing a wide range of industries and regions across the country, these entrepreneurs exemplify the leadership, resilience, and vision that help local economies thrive."

The 2026 BMO Celebrating Women grant program U.S. recipients are:

Elizabeth Benditt, Balm Box LLC, Kansas

Balm Box LLC, Kansas Rhonda Coleman, RCW Strategies, LLC, Illinois

RCW Strategies, LLC, Illinois Angela Cruz, Ndoro Healing Arts LLC, New Mexico

Ndoro Healing Arts LLC, New Mexico Jennifer Darwin, The Village Postnatal Retreat Center, California

The Village Postnatal Retreat Center, California Temitope Davies, Abitem Innovation LLC, Illinois

Abitem Innovation LLC, Illinois Shavon Francis, Fleurish Chicago LLC, Illinois

Fleurish Chicago LLC, Illinois Kristian Franklin , Angelic Organics LLC, California

, Angelic Organics LLC, California Angela Garmon, ARG Coaching & Consulting Group LLC, Arizona

ARG Coaching & Consulting Group LLC, Arizona Denitra Griffin, Drink Some Water.® LLC, Illinois

Drink Some Water.® LLC, Illinois Sonia Lal, Ivy League Potential LLC, Illinois

Ivy League Potential LLC, Illinois Diedra Manns, Monarch Wellness Group Inc., California

Monarch Wellness Group Inc., California Kiley Peters, RAYNE IX LLC, Wisconsin

RAYNE IX LLC, Wisconsin Shobha Philips , PROCLAIM MADE LLC, California

, PROCLAIM MADE LLC, California Kenya Shelton , Destiny Dreamer's Academy, LLC, Indiana

, Destiny Dreamer's Academy, LLC, Indiana Dr. Dene' Starks-McGee, DJS Business Solutions, California

In addition to $10,000 each, recipients receive a tailored resource package that includes:

Coaching from a BMO business advisor

Profile opportunities on bmo.com/women

Access to BMO-hosted workshops, seminars and events

Invitation to a virtual summit designed to foster connection, learning and peer networking among recipients, industry experts and business leaders

Potential membership in organizations and advisory boards

More information about the grant program can be found here. BMO's commitment to small businesses includes multi-year initiatives to expand access to credit and mentorship, partnerships with accelerators like the WMNfintech partnership with 1871, and programs designed to connect founders with expertise and advice to help them reach their business goals and build stronger communities.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About BMO for Women

BMO for Women is BMO's flagship program dedicated to supporting businesses, professionals, and investors. Through specialized advice, access to capital, educational opportunities, strategic partnerships and a nationwide advocate network, BMO for Women helps clients grow their businesses, advance their careers, and build long-term financial confidence.

SOURCE BMO US