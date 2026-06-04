BMO Launches DollarGPS Financial Navigation Tool

Helps consumers make financial progress towards goals like homeownership, debt reduction and wealth improvement

Empowers consumers to track how everyday financial choices shape their overall financial health

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the launch of DollarGPS, a co-branded financial navigation app developed by MSN Holding Limited, designed to help consumers improve their overall financial health.

DollarGPS uses advanced modelling to provide information which can allow users to make informed decisions to improve their long-term wealth. It also navigates them to stay on track to reach their projected financial and life goals like homeownership, debt reduction and wealth improvement.

DollarGPS

Detailed long-term projections — view net worth, cash flows and debt trajectories

— view net worth, cash flows and debt trajectories Wealth improvement strategies — explore ways to improve long-term wealth through smarter financial decisions

— explore ways to improve long-term wealth through smarter financial decisions Life goals — add, track and achieve goals like homeownership or retirement

— add, track and achieve goals like homeownership or retirement Decision analysis — view long-term wealth impact of decisions like buying vs. renting a house, investing vs. paying off debt vs. contributing to a retirement plan

— view long-term wealth impact of decisions like buying vs. renting a house, investing vs. paying off debt vs. contributing to a retirement plan Budgeting with foresight — make informed spending decisions based on their impact on long-term wealth and life goals. Users can see how even small changes can have a magnified impact on overall finances

"Financial literacy is essential, but in today's environment, people also need tools that help them apply that knowledge in real time," said Aron Levine, President, BMO U.S. "DollarGPS brings that to life, giving people a clear view of how their decisions today can shape their financial future and helping them achieve real financial progress with greater confidence."

From financial knowledge to real-world decisions

Amid rising costs and $18.8 trillion in U.S. household debt1, consumers are increasingly required to make real-time financial decisions with long-term implications for their financial future. There is a growing need for tools that help people better understand these trade-offs and navigate their financial lives more effectively. DollarGPS helps address this need by providing a clearer view of how everyday financial choices can impact long-term outcomes.

_____________________________ 1 Federal Reserve Bank of N.Y., https://www.newyorkfed.org/newsevents/news/research/2026/20260512

"People make financial decisions in isolation, without fully understanding the interdependencies between income, expenses, debt, investments and life goals," said Vishal Gupta, Founder and CEO of MSN Holding Limited. "DollarGPS applies the holistic Asset Liability Management approach, typically used by governments and global corporations2, to model these interdependencies to facilitate smarter, informed decisions to improve financial wellbeing."

________________________________ 2 https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/480221510086905662-0340022017/original/PDMPublicationPolicyPaperRevisedGuidelinesforPublicDebtManagement.pdf

BMO's commitment to real financial progress and well-being

DollarGPS builds on BMO's broader focus on helping clients navigate major financial decisions through a combination of digital tools, education and advice.

This includes:

myFinancial Compass , BMO's needs‑based solutions guide

, BMO's needs‑based solutions guide Financial education resources available through BMO's Real Financial Progress Hub

Access to personalized advice through BMO's network of advisors

"DollarGPS reflects an important shift in how financial support needs to work today," Levine added. "It's about helping people understand not just what their options are, but what those choices mean for their future."

Availability

The DollarGPS app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About BMO Financial Group:

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About MSN Holding Limited

MSN Holding Limited is an innovative financial technology company committed to empowering individuals with advanced financial tools once reserved for elite institutions. Through precise forecasting, intelligent optimization, and intuitive navigation, DollarGPS is designed to help users make smarter financial decisions to realize their life goals and significantly improve their long-term wealth. DollarGPS has been developed by reputed finance and tech executives along with an advisory board of world-renowned academics including two Nobel Laureates.

SOURCE BMO US