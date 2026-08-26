2026 Discover Boating® Norwalk Boat Show Debuts New Ways to Shop, Learn and Get on the Water

Returning September 24–27, the 50th Norwalk Boat Show Pairs Hundreds of Boats and Boat Deals with New Guided Experiences, Hands-On Boating Education, Free Boat Rides and Family Fun on Long Island Sound

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The Discover Boating® Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive®, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina September 24–27, 2026, celebrating 50 years with hundreds of boats to see and deals to shop, plus more ways than ever to learn about and experience life on the water.

Returning September 24–27, the Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show Pairs Hundreds of Boats and Boat Deals with New Guided Experiences, Hands-On Boating Education, Free Boat Rides and Family Fun on Long Island Sound

New for 2026, the show is introducing customized experiences designed to help attendees explore boating their way—from expert-led tours that help first-time buyers find the right boat and Boating 101 experiences for newcomers, to hands-on education at the new Captain's Cove. Attendees can also take a free boat ride on Long Island Sound, try kayaking and paddleboarding, shop deals on hundreds of boats and explore the latest marine engines and gear, and enjoy a full lineup of family-friendly activities.

Whether you're shopping for your next boat, looking to build your boating skills, curious about how to get started in boating, or simply want to spend the day on the water, the Norwalk Boat Show offers something for every age and experience level. Tickets can be purchased at BoatShowNorwalk.com.

Boat Rides & Lessons, On-Water Experiences, Family Fun

You don't have to be shopping for a boat to experience the best of the Norwalk Boat Show. Take a free boat ride on Long Island Sound, try paddle sports or take a boating lesson, explore local maritime history, or spend the day waterside with live music, food and activities for all ages.

Free Power Boat Rides – Relax and enjoy a complimentary power boat ride on Long Island Sound, courtesy of Freedom Boat Club. Daily schedule: Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

– Relax and enjoy a complimentary power boat ride on Long Island Sound, courtesy of Freedom Boat Club. Daily schedule: Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Nautical Fun for Kids – Little skippers can explore a Touch Tank with live tidepool creatures, presented by Brien McMahon's Marine Science Academy, plus free paddle boating in a mini pool, toy boat-building workshops and more.

– Little skippers can explore a Touch Tank with live tidepool creatures, presented by Brien McMahon's Marine Science Academy, plus free paddle boating in a mini pool, toy boat-building workshops and more. Free Paddle Sports Demos at Try It Cove – Get on the water and experience the show from a different perspective with kayak and stand-up paddleboard demos for ages 10 and up, brought to you by the Norwalk Sailing School.

– Get on the water and experience the show from a different perspective with kayak and stand-up paddleboard demos for ages 10 and up, brought to you by the Norwalk Sailing School. Progressive® Boat School's On-Water Boating Classes, by Annapolis School of Seamanship – Take the helm under the instruction of USCG-licensed captains and build confidence with hands-on boating education. Classes cover boat handling, docking, knots, basic navigation and weather awareness, with Basic Boat Operator and Women at the Wheel classes available.

– Take the helm under the instruction of USCG-licensed captains and build confidence with hands-on boating education. Classes cover boat handling, docking, knots, basic navigation and weather awareness, with Basic Boat Operator and Women at the Wheel classes available. Water Club Lounge & SandBar – Relax waterside overlooking hundreds of boats at the Water Club Lounge or kick back at the SandBar with live music and boating bites from local food trucks.

– Relax waterside overlooking hundreds of boats at the Water Club Lounge or kick back at the SandBar with live music and boating bites from local food trucks. Free Lighthouse Boat Tour – Take a complimentary boat ride to historic Green's Ledge Lighthouse on Sheffield Island and learn about the local oyster industry, maritime heritage and folklore of Long Island Sound. Presented by the Norwalk Seaport Association, with one-hour trips Thursday–Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

– Take a complimentary boat ride to historic Green's Ledge Lighthouse on Sheffield Island and learn about the local oyster industry, maritime heritage and folklore of Long Island Sound. Presented by the Norwalk Seaport Association, with one-hour trips Thursday–Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. Towing with Toyota – Stop by Booth A33 to explore the latest Toyota trucks and SUVs, talk with product specialists and experience towing technology like available Straight Path Assist in action. Guests can also ride in a 2026 Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX during a live towing demonstration. On Thursday and Friday, September 24–25, guests can test drive the Tacoma and Land Cruiser with a Toyota product specialist.

– Stop by Booth A33 to explore the latest Toyota trucks and SUVs, talk with product specialists and experience towing technology like available in action. Guests can also ride in a 2026 Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX during a live towing demonstration. On Thursday and Friday, September 24–25, guests can test drive the Tacoma and Land Cruiser with a Toyota product specialist. Test Drive a BMW – Explore BMW's latest fleet and test drive select vehicles, including the X7, X5 PHEV, iX, 750e PHEV, i4 and X3, plus see the M5 Touring on display. Available September 26–27; see the show website for test-drive booking details.

Shop Deals on Hundreds of Boats, New Engines, & Boating Accessories, Compare Brands

For boat owners and buyers, the Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show brings together the most comprehensive selection of boats and brands in the tri-state area this fall, making it easy to browse, compare and shop deals in one place.

More Boats, More Brands, More Gear – Explore hundreds of boats ranging from center consoles and day boats to family cruisers and yachts, along with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water gear from leading brands.

– Explore hundreds of boats ranging from center consoles and day boats to family cruisers and yachts, along with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water gear from leading brands. Shopping for a New Boat? Compare boat types, layouts, features and brands side-by-side, talk directly with dealers and manufacturers, and shop boat show deals.

Compare boat types, layouts, features and brands side-by-side, talk directly with dealers and manufacturers, and shop boat show deals. Expanded Engine Alley – Explore the latest outboard, electric and marine engine technology from leading manufacturers including Mercury, Suzuki, Honda, Flux, Tohatsu, Volvo Penta, and more. Talk with engine experts, learn about repowering options and select sea-trial opportunities, and compare propulsion technology while shopping for your next boat.

– Explore the latest outboard, electric and marine engine technology from leading manufacturers including Mercury, Suzuki, Honda, Flux, Tohatsu, Volvo Penta, and more. Talk with engine experts, learn about repowering options and select sea-trial opportunities, and compare propulsion technology while shopping for your next boat. NEW! "Get Outfitted" Retail Experience – Shop tackle, boating gear and accessories from a variety of retailers, including Goose Hummock Shop. Find deals, get expert advice and learn how to outfit your boat, tackle box or yourself for the way you fish and boat.

– Shop tackle, boating gear and accessories from a variety of retailers, including Goose Hummock Shop. Find deals, get expert advice and learn how to outfit your boat, tackle box or yourself for the way you fish and boat. New to Boating? You don't need to be ready to buy a boat to get started. Step aboard different boat types, ask questions, take a free boat ride and discover which boating experiences fit your lifestyle.

NEW! Complimentary Boating Education for All Experience Levels at Captain's Cove

Not sure where to start? The new Captain's Cove, led by Annapolis School of Seamanship instructors and boating experts, at the 2026 Norwalk Boat Show makes it easier to learn about boating, find the right boat, build skills and connect with experts and the local boating community.

Ask Me Anything: Boating Help Desk – Talk one-on-one with boating experts about choosing a boat, questions to ask dealers, and the basics of boat storage, maintenance and insurance.

– Talk one-on-one with boating experts about choosing a boat, questions to ask dealers, and the basics of boat storage, maintenance and insurance. No Boat? No Problem: Ways to Get on the Water – Learn how to get started in boating without owning a boat, including rental programs, boat clubs and memberships, plus local resources for getting on the water.

– Learn how to get started in boating without owning a boat, including rental programs, boat clubs and memberships, plus local resources for getting on the water. Fred's Shed: Basic Boat Maintenance and Tips – Hands-on demonstrations cover essential boat maintenance, including engine care, battery checks, fuel and fluid basics, trailer and tire checks, and pre- and post-departure inspections.

– Hands-on demonstrations cover essential boat maintenance, including engine care, battery checks, fuel and fluid basics, trailer and tire checks, and pre- and post-departure inspections. Docking Basics: Skills Clinics – Live demonstrations break down docking fundamentals, line handling, knots and pre-departure preparation for boaters of all experience levels.

– Live demonstrations break down docking fundamentals, line handling, knots and pre-departure preparation for boaters of all experience levels. Meet the Crew: Local Boating Community Hub – Connect with local marinas, clubs and boating organizations and discover resources for continuing your boating journey after the show.

NEW! Free Guided Boat Show Tours for New Boaters, Boat Buyers & Experienced Captains

Complimentary expert-led tours make it easier to navigate the show, compare boats and technology, and learn the basics of boat ownership. Tours run daily for approximately 30–45 minutes. Space is limited to 12 guests per tour and advance registration is required (register here).

Engine Alley Tour – Led by Fred's Shed staff, this tour explores the latest marine propulsion systems and engine technology from leading manufacturers—ideal for boaters interested in repowering or understanding what's under the hood.

– Led by Fred's Shed staff, this tour explores the latest marine propulsion systems and engine technology from leading manufacturers—ideal for boaters interested in repowering or understanding what's under the hood. Meet Your Match: Choosing the Right Boat – Led by the Annapolis School of Seamanship, attendees compare hull designs, layouts, features and NMMA Certification to learn how to choose the right boat for their lifestyle. Ideal for first-time boat buyers and anyone beginning the boat-shopping process.

– Led by the Annapolis School of Seamanship, attendees compare hull designs, layouts, features and NMMA Certification to learn how to choose the right boat for their lifestyle. Ideal for first-time boat buyers and anyone beginning the boat-shopping process. Boating 101 – This beginner-friendly tour from the Annapolis School of Seamanship covers boat ownership basics, different boat types and how to shop a boat show—ideal for first-time attendees and people new to boating.

– This beginner-friendly tour from the Annapolis School of Seamanship covers boat ownership basics, different boat types and how to shop a boat show—ideal for first-time attendees and people new to boating. On-Water Lifestyle Tour – Explore a variety of boats and learn how different features and layouts support activities such as entertaining, watersports and family cruising.

When is the 2026 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show?

Thursday–Sunday, September 24–27, 2026

10 a.m.–7 p.m., Thursday–Saturday

10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday

Where is the 2026 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show held?

Norwalk Cove Marina

48 Calf Pasture Beach Rd.

Norwalk, CT 06855

What can I expect at the 2026 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show?

The Northeast's favorite fall boating event features hundreds of boats to browse and boat deals to shop, free boat rides and on-water experiences, paddle sports demos, the new Captain's Cove interactive boating education center, free guided boat show tours, expanded Engine Alley, marine gear and family-friendly activities. Whether you're an experienced boater, a first-time boat buyer or simply curious about life on the water, there are experiences designed for every level of boating interest.

Is the Norwalk Boat Show good for new boaters and first-time boat buyers?

Yes. The 2026 Norwalk Boat Show offers several experiences specifically designed for people who are new to boating or shopping for their first boat. Attendees can join a Boating 101 tour, learn how to choose the right boat during the Meet Your Match guided tour, ask boating experts questions at Captain's Cove, explore boat clubs and rental options, and step aboard different types of boats to compare layouts and features.

Can I attend the Norwalk Boat Show if I'm not buying a boat?

Absolutely. You don't need to own a boat or be shopping for one to enjoy the show. Attendees can take free boat rides on Long Island Sound, try kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, enjoy family-friendly activities and live music, take a lighthouse boat tour, explore boating and fishing gear, and learn about boat clubs, rentals and other ways to get on the water.

How much are tickets for the 2026 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show?

Tickets are on sale now at BoatShowNorwalk.com. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 13–17. Children 12 and under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult.

Buy online or via contactless payment onsite; no cash is accepted.

Opening Day Ticket Specials: First responders, military members and veterans receive FREE admission on Opening Day, Thursday, September 24. Simply show valid identification along with photo ID upon entry.

PARKING: Enjoy complimentary parking at Calf Pasture Beach provided by your local Toyota dealers.

WATER TAXI: Arrive by boat and hail the free water taxi to the show. In Norwalk Harbor, to the right of Peach Island, hail the Water Taxi on Ch. 68 to direct the captain to your anchor point.

WEB/SOCIAL: Visit BoatShowNorwalk.com, Facebook and Instagram. Follow #NorwalkBoatShow and #DiscoverBoating.

About the Discover Boating® Norwalk Boat Show®

The Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive®, is the Northeast's favorite fall boating event, connecting thousands of boaters and newcomers to boating with hundreds of new boats, marine products, on-water experiences and boating education each year. Learn more at BoatShowNorwalk.com.

SOURCE National Marine Manufacturers Association, Inc.