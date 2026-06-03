2026 Editorial Freelancers Association Conference Focuses on Building Sustainable Careers

EFA's virtual conference in June helps freelancers upskill amid AI and other industry challenges

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Freelancers Association is pleased to announce the speakers and sessions at our upcoming virtual conference, Better Together: Building Sustainable Freelance Careers Through Strong Community, taking place June 26–27. The EFA conference enables freelance editors and writers to grow their expertise and take advantage of new opportunities in their businesses.

This year's keynote speakers are John Warner, author of More Than Words: How to Think About Writing in the Age of AI, among other books, and Laura K. Wise, publicist, strategist, and brand architect who sits on the board of the Freelancers Union.

"I'm really proud that this year's conference speaker lineup is the most diverse we've seen," says EFA Executive Director Autumn A. Arnett. "We have some great, informative sessions planned, presented by really smart new voices who will help advance the conversation around what it means to be an editorial freelancer in 2026 and beyond."

EFACON 2026 will feature sessions for editors and writers that address current industry challenges, including:

Editing Difficult Conversations: Politics, Identity, AI Use, and Inclusive Language

Irregular Income, Intentional Wealth: How to build wealth and plan for retirement when your income is unpredictable

Finding Work as a Freelancer

Separate registration* is also available for pre-conference day on June 25 for those who would like to get a preview of the EFACON experience at a portion of the cost. (* Pre-conference day is already included with registration for the main conference.) Join the EFA to enjoy member pricing on EFACON and other professional development opportunities.

"The EFA is dedicated to supporting freelancers at all stages of their careers," says EFA Co-chair Cody Sisco. "This means offering resources, tools, and networks that will help them thrive no matter the shifts and challenges in the industry."

Founded in 1970, the Editorial Freelancers Association is an international professional association with nearly 3,300 members, including editors, writers, and other communications and publishing professionals.

The EFA has garnered praise from publishing pros like Jane Friedman and Louise Harnby and has been listed as a valuable resource for authors by the American Medical Writers Association, the Chicago Manual of Style blog, Poets & Writers, Poynter, Publishers Weekly, and more.

EFA Mission

The EFA advances excellence among our dynamic community of freelance editorial professionals by providing opportunities for business development, learning, and networking. Our resources help our members and their clients build successful collaborations.

"The Editorial Freelancers Association just might be the book publishing industry's most powerful secret weapon …" – Publishers Weekly

Contact:

Vina Orden

***@the-efa.org

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13149901

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Editorial Freelancers Association