EFA Announces 2026 Editorial Rate Chart

Editorial Freelancers Association Releases Data from New Rate Survey

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Freelancers Association announces the release of the 2026 EFA Rate Chart, used as a reference by professionals throughout the publishing industry, as well as clients seeking freelance services.

"As more people become part-time or full-time freelancers, they often don't know how to price their work. At the same time, many indie and/or first-time authors don't understand the types and costs of services they need to fulfill their projects," said Vina Orden, EFA's director of communications and marketing. "The EFA Rate Chart, along with our glossary of editing services, is a premier reference for gauging what freelancers charge for various types of work."

New data presented in this year's Rate Chart are about services and types of work relating to KidLit and YA audiences. Along with the Rate Chart, updates have been made to the rate estimator tool for those seeking freelance services and the rate converter tool for freelancers.

The Rate Chart is based on a survey conducted from November 2025 through mid-January 2026 of EFA members and nonmembers, marking the first time the rates survey was opened up to professionals outside the EFA. Over 1,100 individuals filled out the survey – the most respondents since it was first distributed in 1991.

The EFA emphasizes that the rates indicated in the chart are for guidance only and are not mandated or recommended rates. Individual members' fees may vary considerably, depending on factors such as experience and scope of work, and across fields and genres.

"The membership team is focused on providing valuable resources not only to our members, but also to colleagues and potential clients," said EFA Membership subcommittee chair Cyndi Sandusky. "In addition to an up-to-date Rate Chart designed to assist in pricing discussions for a range of freelance services, we offer education classes for editors and writers and a Job List and Member Directory to connect editors with potential clients."

Founded in 1970, the Editorial Freelancers Association is an international professional association with nearly 3,300 members, including editors, writing coaches, writers, and other publishing professionals.

The EFA has garnered praise from publishing pros like Jane Friedman and Louise Harnby and has been listed as a valuable resource for authors by the American Medical Writers Association, the Chicago Manual of Style blog, Poets & Writers, Poynter, Publishers Weekly, and more.

EFA Mission

The EFA advances excellence among our dynamic community of freelance editorial professionals by providing opportunities for business development, learning, and networking. Our resources help our members and their clients build successful collaborations.

"The Editorial Freelancers Association just might be the book publishing industry's most powerful secret weapon …" – Publishers Weekly

Contact:

Vina Orden

***@the-efa.org

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13134248

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Editorial Freelancers Association