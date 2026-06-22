2026 Families Learning Conference unveils speaker lineup

NCFL's national conference will feature leading voices across the education field alongside bestselling authors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) announced the speakers for the 2026 Families Learning Conference, happening November 9-11, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. This year's lineup brings together leading voices from across the education landscape and reflects NCFL's enduring commitment to connecting attendees with thinkers at the forefront of the field.

NCFL's 2026 Families Learning Conference will feature a stellar lineup of speakers from across the education landscape.

The 2026 Families Learning Conference promises to provide a powerful learning journey around the importance of bridge building. Whether you're looking to build bridges between families and technology, between early childhood education and lifelong achievement, or between the communities we have today and the learning ecosystems we can envision for tomorrow, this year's keynote lineup offers a blueprint for creating those connections and real-world examples of their impact.

The conference kicks off with an opening session featuring Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU and a leading enterprise architect and systems-change strategist who has dedicated her career to transforming American education. Mote will explore how schools and communities can advance AI literacy through a human-centered lens, treating technology not as an end in itself, but as a bridge to greater equity and opportunity for all learners.

On Tuesday, November 10th, the plenary session will feature a fireside chat with HOLT Group CEO and San Antonio Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt. The conversation will highlight Holt's longstanding commitment to early childhood education and philanthropy, exploring the initiatives he's championed to expand access to quality early learning experiences for children and families in San Antonio and beyond.

During the conference closing session on Wednesday, November 11th, authors Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski will discuss their bestselling book, When You Wonder, You're Learning: Mister Rogers' Enduring Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, and Caring Kids. Along the way, they'll explore how families, educators, and communities are following in Mister Rogers' footsteps, building modern-day "neighborhoods" that equip every child to become the best of whoever they are.

The conference will also offer opportunities for deeper learning. Attendees can choose from several pre-conference seminars that will dive deeply into important topics alongside national thought leaders. Dr. Vikki Katz, Founder and Executive Director of the Or Initiative, will provide guidance on how educators can strengthen information literacy and digital discernment skills for learners of all ages while creating space for thoughtful, evidence-based discourse about issues that matter. Author and youth advocate Hasan Davis, J.D. will share how community members can use his HOPE framework to positively influence the ways in which youth engage with the education systems that serve them.

Other newly announced speakers include:

Dave W. Christopher Sr., president and founder of Adventurous Minds Produce Extraordinary Dreams (AMPED) and Sharon Darling Innovation Fund grant recipient, will share how AMPED is integrating multigenerational family learning into their business accelerator model.

Howard University Professor and author Dr. Ivory Toldson will share insights from his latest book, Possibility and Statistics: How to Use Data to Illuminate Pathways to Success, which offers a new analytical toolkit to redefine how data is used in education and the social sciences.

Additional speaker announcements are expected in the coming weeks, with updates published on the conference website.

NCFL's Families Learning Conference is for passionate people looking for innovative learning strategies and resources to support families in reaching their academic and economic goals. Attendees gain practices and ideas to create relevant family learning experiences; exposure to a national network of family-facing professionals, researchers, policymakers, and funders; and inspiration and renewed energy for their work. For more information on the event or to register, visit the conference website at conference.familieslearning.org.

About the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL)

NCFL is a national nonprofit that has worked for more than 35 years to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families. We believe education is a shared, nonpartisan responsibility and that collaboration among families, schools, and community members can lead to powerful learning experiences. NCFL's vision is to establish coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities, built with and for families, to increase education and economic outcomes and create thriving communities. For more information on NCFL, visit familieslearning.org. To learn more about our vision or become a Family Learning Community™ partner, visit familieslearning.org/flc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy Foster Parish, 703-472-5997, [email protected]

SOURCE National Center for Families Learning