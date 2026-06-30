NCFL receives grant to advance family literacy in Texas

The award was made possible by the new Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy at the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) today announced it has received a grant to support and expand family literacy programming in Texas and establish three new Family Learning Communities™ across the state. Each Family Learning Community (FLC) will include evidence-based family literacy programming, and partners will work to align and coordinate their efforts to ensure that the programming serves as a key element within a larger system of education and workforce supports for families.

The grant represents one of the first awards from the George & Barbara Bush Foundation's new Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy, established in fall 2025. The Fund seeks to carry forward Mrs. Bush's commitment to literacy while strengthening the work of outstanding national and community-based organizations that are already making an extraordinary impact on the ground for children and families. As one of the nation's leading organizations in the field of family literacy, NCFL was a natural partner for this inaugural grant.

"Barbara Bush believed deeply that literacy has the power to change lives—not only for individual learners, but for entire families and communities," said Alice Gonzalez Yates, chief executive officer of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. "Through the Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy, we are proud to support organizations like the National Center for Families Learning that are carrying her vision forward. Launching this partnership in Texas, the state that President and Mrs. Bush proudly called home for decades, makes this investment especially meaningful. Together, we are helping parents and children access the support they need today, creating new pathways to educational and economic opportunity that will strengthen families for generations to come."

For both organizations, the partnership also carries deeper significance. More than three decades ago, the late First Lady Barbara Bush and NCFL founder Sharon Darling forged a friendship grounded in a shared belief: when parents and children learn together, entire families and communities thrive. Combining Sharon Darling's deep expertise in literacy and family learning with Mrs. Bush's influence, visibility, and unwavering tenacity, the two helped elevate family literacy from a promising idea into a national movement. Together, they championed approaches that recognized parents as their children's first and most important teachers while creating opportunities for adults to build their own literacy, educational attainment, and economic mobility.

Today, that vision continues to transform lives across the country. This new investment represents not only a continuation of their shared commitment, but also a powerful reminder that lasting change is built over generations.

At a time of declining literacy scores for both children and adults, family literacy provides much-needed multigenerational impact. Family literacy programming sits at the intersection of the Pre-K through 12 system and adult education. Every dollar invested in family literacy creates multigenerational impact, advancing the literacy and workforce readiness of adults while at the same time strengthening student attendance and achievement.

Organizations across Texas that are committed to implementing or expanding family literacy programming and strengthening systems of support for local families are invited to respond to NCFL's Expression of Interest form, available here. Expressions of Interest will be accepted through July 31, 2026. Questions about the project can be directed to [email protected].

Three selected partners will receive coaching and technical assistance from NCFL to implement or expand family literacy programming, as well as support and facilitation to create a local Family Learning Community. Selected partners will also gain access to NCFL's national network of Family Learning Communities.

About the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL)

NCFL is a national nonprofit that has worked for more than 35 years to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families. We believe education is a shared, nonpartisan responsibility and that collaboration among families, schools, and community members can lead to powerful learning experiences. NCFL's vision is to establish coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities, built with and for families, to increase education and economic outcomes and create thriving communities. For more information on NCFL, visit familieslearning.org. To learn more about our vision or become a Family Learning Community™ partner, visit familieslearning.org/flc.

About the George & Barbara Bush Foundation (GBBF)

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation advances the values championed by President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush—service, education, and civic engagement—to build a stronger America today and for generations to come. The Foundation provides critical support for the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University, and the Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy. It also convenes leaders and citizens for meaningful conversations that explore, promote, and perpetuate the Bushes' enduring values. Through these efforts, the Foundation helps improve lives, strengthen communities, and inspire public service nationwide. Learn more at bush41.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy Foster Parish, 703-472-5997, [email protected]

SOURCE National Center for Families Learning