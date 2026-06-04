2026 JED Gala Honors UBS Optimus Foundation, Tom Kitt, and Student Mental Health Champions

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jed Foundation (JED) hosted its annual gala on June 3 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, bringing together 650 attendees and raising more than $1.7 million to support its mission to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for teens and young adults nationwide. Because of this support and commitment to JED's mission, the organization has been able to expand programmatic partnerships, ultimately supporting nearly 1,500 schools and community-based organizations that serve 10 million youth with evidence-based mental health and suicide prevention programs; educate more than 30 million stakeholders through campaigns, training and digital resources; and guide a powerful federal and state advocacy presence.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City perform at JED's 2026 Annual Gala

For the third straight year, Emmy Award-winning journalist Savannah Sellers hosted the inspiring event, recognizing honorees, presenters, and special guests amplifying JED's work to strengthen mental health systems where young people live, learn, and grow.

"More than a quarter century ago, Donna and Phil Satow founded The Jed Foundation after their son, Jed, died by suicide. Since then, we have seen both progress and new challenges in the youth mental health and suicide prevention landscapes. Throughout this time, JED has remained committed to creating a world where no young person struggles alone," said John MacPhee, JED CEO. "We stand at the beginning of a new chapter where we can help youth and every person across the lifespan feel connected and thrive. JED is humbled by our roots, grateful for our hopeful present, and invigorated for our shared future. This gala is a reflection and celebration of all we've achieved and all that lies ahead."

This year's gala held special significance as JED's first event since announcing its planned merger with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to form the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention across the lifespan, pending regulatory approvals expected this fall. Phillip M. Satow, JED's co-founder and chair emeritus, spoke about next steps for the combined organization – AFSP/JED – a union of equals leveraging the complementary strengths and decades of expertise to prevent suicide, touch lives, and improve mental health outcomes.

Tony award-winning performer Adrienne Warren introduced Tom Kitt, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, arranger, orchestrator, and producer – whose work in theater, film, and television has been seen and celebrated internationally. He was honored with the 2026 Voice of Mental Health Award for his extraordinary contributions to elevating awareness of youth mental health and suicide prevention. Kitt's groundbreaking rock musical, Next to Normal, for which he composed the music, explores mental health challenges and their impact on family. His lyricism has been widely praised for its thoughtful, compassionate portrayal of mental illness, grief, and modern psychiatry.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by The Jed Foundation. As an artist, I have always tried to create work that investigates the human condition and champions compassion, empathy, connection, and resilience," said Kitt. "These are all qualities at the core of JED's mission, and I am incredibly proud to support the important and vital work that they do."

Elisha London, founder of United for Global Mental Health, presented UBS Optimus Foundation with JED's 2026 Corporate Voice of Mental Health Award for their leadership and unwavering commitment to young adult mental health and well-being. The UBS Optimus Foundation is a global network of separately organized and regulated, tax-exempt, charitable organizations, founded and managed by UBS, that make grants and other financial contributions to implementing partner organizations aligned with their values and objectives. Their mental health strategy takes an integrated, systems-level approach to improve outcomes for young people by strengthening early intervention in schools, expanding equitable access to 24/7 crisis support, and promoting healthier digital environments through a curated platform of vetted partners. By mobilizing philanthropic capital toward scaled, evidence-based solutions—while emphasizing equity, measurement, and collaboration—the Foundation aims to move the field beyond fragmented projects toward durable, nationwide impact for youth mental health and well-being.

"The JED Gala was a powerful reminder of what's possible when leaders across philanthropy, business, mental health, and culture come together with a shared purpose," said Liza Green, CEO, UBS Optimus Foundation US. "We're deeply honored to accept this award from JED, which recognizes UBS Optimus Foundation's commitment to making youth mental health and suicide prevention a core philanthropic priority. This acknowledgment affirms our belief that driving systems‑level change—and challenging the stigma and silence around mental health—is essential to helping young people thrive."

Sellers introduced the 2026 Student Voice of Mental Health Award recipients: 17-year-old Sarah Shelke, a recent California high school graduate bound for University of California, Berkeley, and 21-year-old Kyra Wagner of Nashville, Tennessee, a rising senior at Spelman College. Both recipients shared with attendees their passion for mental health advocacy, and lived experiences that have shaped their work.

The evening also featured powerful performances by Kitt, who wrote and dedicated an original song especially for the Gala, JED, and its supporters titled, "I've Got You"; Adrienne Warren; Indigo Girls singer-songwriter Emily Saliers; Young People's Chorus of New York City; and 2024-2025 National Youth Poet Laureate Stephanie Pacheco.

View Gala photos from the evening on JED's Facebook photo album.

To support JED's transformative work and its future with AFSP, visit jedfoundation.org/donate/.

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

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Media Contact

Justin Barbo

PR Director

The Jed Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Jed Foundation