The Jed Foundation (JED) Publishes New Report on Mental Health Challenges Among Boys and Young Men

New guidance outlines better support to address the effects of hidden emotional distress, masculine expectations, and the current digital environment.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jed Foundation (JED) today announced the publication of a new report and recommendations to better address boys' and young men's mental health. Made possible with the support of Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children's Mental Health, the initiative comes at a critical time, as boys and young men continue to face significant mental health challenges.

The newly released report, The Emotional Lives of Boys and Young Men: A Guide For Caregivers, Communities, and Youth-Facing Organizations, draws on a literature review, a social listening study, and insights from a recent convening of 65 experts, including youth, to gain insights into the current landscape of stress and mental health for boys and young men, gaps in resources for this population, and innovations in the field that show promise. It also explores how societal expectations around masculinity, digital environments, and barriers to care shape how boys and young men experience and express emotional distress.

Some key findings from the report:

Young men frequently express mental health struggles through externalizing behaviors such as irritability, anger outbursts, risk-taking, substance use, and aggression, rather than sadness or fatigue.

Cultural norms around masculinity shape how that distress is expressed, hidden, or redirected. These rigid norms continue to drive high rates of loneliness, a lack of purpose, and high-risk behaviors.

In digital spaces, young men often communicate their mental health struggles using coded expressions, such as humor, memes, sarcasm, and informal language.

"The data is clear: Boys and young men are experiencing significant mental health challenges, yet too often their struggles go unnoticed. Beyond identifying the hurdles they face, this report elevates research and translates it into actionable guidance, recommendations, and pathways needed to foster genuine connection," said John MacPhee, JED's CEO, "When families, educators, youth-serving organizations, and communities unite, we can equip and promote vital early support systems to protect emotional health and help prevent suicide for boys and young men nationwide."

Guidance designed to help address these challenges includes redefining masculinity and addressing hypermasculinity in everyday life, building intentional spaces for connection, encouraging mentorship relationships, and reducing exposure to harmful content in digital environments.

In addition to the report, a webinar will be hosted on May 27 to discuss the findings and share strategies for supporting young men's mental health. The event is open to the public and designed to help caring adults better recognize and respond to signs of distress, and improve their connections with the boys and young men in their lives.

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

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Media Contact

Justin Barbo

PR Director

The Jed Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Jed Foundation