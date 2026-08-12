2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the first-ever finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. This award honors the best individual fielding performances in the AUSL, the highest level of professional softball in the United States.

Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists announced in AUSL

Rawlings created the Gold Glove Award in 1957 to honor the top defenders in Major League Baseball. In 2022, Rawlings expanded the award to collegiate softball, but this is the first time the award will be presented to players in the AUSL. This will mark the second time the Gold Glove Award has been presented in pro softball, following the 2016-2019 seasons of the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch league.

"At Rawlings, we've always believed in supporting the athletes and leagues that help move the game forward, and bringing the Gold Glove Award to the AUSL accomplishes that and more," said Mike Thomspon, Chief Marketing Officer at Rawlings. "Partnering with the AUSL is an exciting opportunity to stand behind the incredible talent in women's professional softball and contribute to the continued growth of the sport."

Rawlings is the official bat, glove, and base of the AUSL, in addition to being the official game ball, glove, helmet, face guard, base, and equipment bag for MLB. The first-ever AUSL Rawlings Gold Glove Award will be presented before the AUSL All-Star Cup game in Rosemont, Illinois, on Sunday, August 16.

The three finalists for the award were determined on votes gathered by representatives from each AUSL team (their GM, head coach, and associate head coach). The three finalists for the award are:

Jadelyn Allchin, Outfielder, Utah Talons : Allchin's defense has been a key factor in the Talons' back-to-back AUSL championship titles. The rangy outfielder uses her tremendous instincts and closing speed to chase down fly balls and control the basepaths as well as anyone in the game. The second-year outfielder showed off her skills at the plate and in the field during Utah's championship run in 2026, when she took home AUSL Championship MVP honors along with a ring.





: Allchin's defense has been a key factor in the Talons' back-to-back AUSL championship titles. The rangy outfielder uses her tremendous instincts and closing speed to chase down fly balls and control the basepaths as well as anyone in the game. The second-year outfielder showed off her skills at the plate and in the field during Utah's championship run in 2026, when she took home AUSL Championship MVP honors along with a ring. Alyssa Brito, Infielder, Carolina Blaze : The first-round pick in the 2026 Allocation Draft, former University of Oklahoma standout and AUSL newcomer put on a defensive clinic, anchoring the Carolina defense with her surefire hands and powerful throwing arm. She recorded 27 putouts and 37 assists in 136.2 innings for the Blaze, committing just two errors all season.





: The first-round pick in the 2026 Allocation Draft, former University of Oklahoma standout and AUSL newcomer put on a defensive clinic, anchoring the Carolina defense with her surefire hands and powerful throwing arm. She recorded 27 putouts and 37 assists in 136.2 innings for the Blaze, committing just two errors all season. Sydney Romero, Infielder, Oklahoma City Spark: A human highlight reel at shortstop, Romero's presence in the Oklahoma City infield makes for must-see TV. Her 45 assists led all shortstops in the 2026 season, as did her five double plays and .974 fielding percentage. The veteran infielder's presence fueled an impressive season from the Spark, and her game-ending, glove-flipping diving stop to keep OKC's playoff hopes alive was one of the season's most iconic moments.

Follow along with AUSL and Rawlings on Instagram (@theauslofficial and @rawlingssb) to see who takes home the first-ever AUSL Rawlings Gold Glove Award on August 16.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the official glove, baseball, helmet and faceguard, and base of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA, and the official softball of the NJCAA. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About AUSL

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is the premier professional softball league in the United States, featuring the world's best players competing at the sport's highest level. Launched in 2025 with four teams, the league expanded to six teams ahead of the 2026 season while establishing home markets for the first time. Led by Commissioner Kim Ng and backed by strategic investments from Major League Baseball, the AUSL also features softball legends Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley as advisors and a multi-year media rights partnership with ESPN. The league's six clubs – the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Texas Volts and Utah Talons – compete for the AUSL Championship before a select group of players advances to the AUSL All-Star Cup, where the league's top stars compete for the individual All-Star Cup title utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative scoring format. For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.

SOURCE Rawlings