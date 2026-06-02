Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Platform Expands to Include Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Iconic defensive award to be presented annually to an AUSL athlete beginning with the 2026 season

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings®, the official game ball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, and now the official bat, glove and base of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), is proud to introduce its renowned Gold Glove Award to the newly-formed professional softball organization. Since its inception in 1957, the Award has been bestowed upon top defensive athletes in professional baseball, with collegiate and high school baseball athletes added to the list of recipients in 2007, followed by collegiate softball athletes in 2022. This will mark the second instance the Rawlings Gold Glove Award has been awarded in professional softball, with the first being from 2016-2019 with the now obsolete National Pro Fastpitch League.

"At Rawlings, we've always believed in supporting the athletes and leagues that help move the game forward, and bringing the Gold Glove Award to the AUSL accomplishes that and more," said Mike Thomspon, Chief Marketing Officer at Rawlings. "Partnering with the AUSL is an exciting opportunity to stand behind the incredible talent in women's professional softball and contribute to the continued growth of the sport."

Similar to the award selection process in baseball, coaches and managers throughout the AUSL will vote for the winner, excluding any players from their respective teams. The winner will be announced following the conclusion of the '26 season in late July.

"The Rawlings Gold Glove Award represents the highest standards of defensive excellence in the game and bringing that recognition to the AUSL is a meaningful step for our athletes and for the league," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng. "This partnership with Rawlings, a brand with a deep legacy in diamond sports, reinforces the caliber of talent and performance that defines the AUSL."

Rawlings and Easton were announced as the official bat, glove and base of the AUSL in May of this year and have several individual endorsement deals with AUSL athletes such as Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Rachel Garcia, Maya Brady, amongst others.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, bats, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official game ball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball® and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®.

Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.

About the AUSL

The premier professional softball league in the U.S., the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) launched in 2025 with four teams and expanded to six teams ahead of the 2026 season while anchoring those teams in home markets for the first time. Led by Commissioner Kim Ng and featuring investment from Major League Baseball, advisors including softball legends Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley as well as a multi-year media rights deal with ESPN, the AUSL is home to the best softball players in the world competing on the sport's biggest professional stage. The Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Texas Volts and Utah Talons begin their quest for the AUSL Championship on June 9. Following the AUSL Championship, a select group of players will be chosen to compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a high-stakes showdown held in Rosemont, Ill. to crown the ultimate individual softball champion utilizing the innovative Athletes Unlimited format. For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.

SOURCE Rawlings