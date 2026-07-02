2027 SUBARU TRAILSEEKER EV STARTS AT $39,995 MSRP AS SUBARU MAINTAINS PRICING ACROSS EV LINEUP

All-electric 2027 Subaru Trailseeker offers 375 horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.3 seconds with spacious seating and cargo capacity

Up to 281 miles of range on a single charge with charging at speeds up to 150 kW via standard NACS charge port

Standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for more confidence on- and off-road

Available at retailers nationwide later this fall

CAMDEN, N.J., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today announced its all-electric 2027 Subaru Trailseeker SUV will start at $39,995 MSRP, which is the same as the outgoing model. The go-anywhere, rugged SUV features standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System touchscreen, a powerful combined output of 375 horsepower, generous passenger and cargo space, and up to 281 miles of range on a single charge.

2027 Subaru Trailseeker

After a successful debut in early 2026, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker EV will be available in Premium, Limited, and Touring trim levels. The Subaru Trailseeker features 8.5 inches of ground clearance and X-MODE® Dual-Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud Modes, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for off-road adventures. On the road, the standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system delivers excellent straight-line stability and control on varying surfaces. That's due to acceleration sensors at the front and rear of the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker, which adapt to dynamic loads during accelerating, braking, and cornering, helping direct power to the wheels for improved traction and stability. With 375 horsepower, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker launches from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, making it the quickest production Subaru model ever sold in the U.S.

Subaru engineers refined the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system found in the Trailseeker EV for improved performance thanks to its all-electric powertrain. Those changes include a variable torque split for the regenerative braking system and power distribution among the wheels — front to rear and left to right — for improved driver confidence.

Powered by a 74.7-kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker includes a standard North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, which unlocks access to more than 25,000 charging stations across North America, and can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes at speeds up to 150 kW on a DC-fast charger. With an onboard battery-preconditioning system, enabled either by navigating to a charging destination or by the driver via touchscreen controls, the Trailseeker can charge its battery in cold climates — as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit — at speeds comparable to those in normal weather conditions.

Adapting an iconic Subaru exterior shape onto a next-generation all-electric powertrain, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker offers up to 31.3 cubic feet of cargo room in the rear – enough for four large suitcases and comparable to the 2026 Subaru Outback – and a 700-pound static load capacity for its raised roof rails, which are standard. Rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds, the Trailseeker offers versatile options for hauling people and gear to the trailhead and beyond. Compared to the Subaru Solterra, the Trailseeker is more than 6 inches longer and nearly 1 inch taller, with additional room inside for passengers and more cargo.

Inside, the bright cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen while metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the calming, horizontal themes throughout the interior. A large center console provides a centralized hub for device charging and personal item storage. StarTex®-trimmed upholstery is standard on all Trailseeker models, with leather upholstery available on Trailseeker Touring models.

2027 Subaru Trailseeker Premium

Starting at $39,995 MSRP, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker Premium offers a long list of standard equipment and approximately 281 miles of range for a compelling value. The Subaru Trailseeker Premium includes a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, EyeSight® driver assist technology, heated front seats, distraction mitigation system, power rear gate, ladder-type roof rails, dual wireless smartphone charging pads, black StarTex® upholstery, X-MODE® Dual-Mode System, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with wheel covers, and more.

Standard on the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker Premium and all models are EyeSight® driver assist technology features such as Pre-Collision Braking and Acceleration Suppression, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist (subscription required), Lane Departure Alert and Prevention, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing and Road Sign Assist, and Emergency Steering. All Trailseeker models are equipped with Blind Spot Monitors, automatic windshield wipers, rear window wiper, and headlight washers.

2027 Subaru Trailseeker Limited

Starting with Trailseeker Premium's long list of impressive equipment, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker Limited adds more convenience features for $43,995 MSRP. Those include a digital key, Harman Kardon® speaker system, panoramic view monitor, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with gloss black finish, black or gray StarTex® upholstery, heated rear seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power rear gate with hands-free kick sensor, and a 120-volt AC power outlet in the rear cargo area. The 2027 Subaru Trailseeker Limited has approximately 274 miles of range, which is the same available range as the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker Touring.

2027 Subaru Trailseeker Touring

For $46,555 MSRP, the 2027 Subaru Trailseeker Touring adds more luxury features beyond the Trailseeker Limited, including a gloss black hood accent, panoramic glass roof with motorized shade, ventilated front seats and radiant leg warmers, optional black and blue leather-appointed upholstery for $300 MSRP, and optional two-tone paint (Crystal White Pearl only) and leather-appointed upholstery for $795 MSRP.

The 2027 Subaru Trailseeker will be available in six colors: Brilliant Bronze Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl, Magnetite Gray Metallic, and Sapphire Blue Pearl. Daybreak Blue Pearl is also available and costs $395 MSRP.

The 2027 Subaru Trailseeker is assembled in Japan.

For more information visit Subaru's media site.

2027 Subaru Trailseeker Model/Trim MSRP Trailseeker Premium $39,995 Trailseeker Limited $43,995 Trailseeker Touring $46,555 Trailseeker Touring Leather $46,855 Trailseeker Optional Exterior Colors Premium Paint (Daybreak Blue Pearl) $395 Crystal White Pearl Two-Tone (Trailseeker Touring Leather Only) $495



Destination & Delivery is $1,475 for Trailseeker and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,625 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

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Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

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SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.