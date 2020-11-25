$22.8 Billion VoWiFi Market by Voice Client, Technology, Architecture, Device Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VoWiFi Market Research Report: By Voice Client, Technology, Architecture, Device Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per a report by the publisher, the global voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) market is predicted to reach a value of $22,801.2 million by 2030, from $2,035.3 million in 2019, and is expected to progress at a 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The market is growing robustly due to the availability of Wi-Fi hotspot across the globe and considerable enhancement in the quality of service (QoS) for users.

In terms of end user, the VoWiFi market is divided into commercial and residential, between which, the residential division held the major share of the market during 2014-2019. The growing use of VoWiFi services in the residential sector is due to their benefits, including uninterrupted call service, even at places with weak or no cellular network. The commercial division is projected to register the higher CAGR in the coming years, because of the rising Wi-Fi network coverage at public places, industrial parks, and offices among other locations.

When technology is taken into consideration, the VoWiFi market is categorized into voice over IP multimedia subsystem, voice over LTE generic access (VoLGA), and circuit-switched fallback. Out of these, the VoLGA category is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, which is due to the capability of this technology to provide VoLTE services by utilizing the 4G infrastructure of the network operator. In addition to this, VoLGA technology does not need any modifications in its architecture and makes use of a new separate gateway controller.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, and within the region, China is dominating the market. This is due to the fact that the country has the largest VoLTE subscriber base and major telecom operators, including China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom, are present in China. The market is also growing in other countries in APAC, as several nations are deploying Wi-Fi networks in key cities.

The companies operating in the VoWiFi market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their presence in the domain. For example, Microsoft Corporation announced regarding the agreement to acquire Metaswitch Networks Ltd., in May 2020, for empowering operators and partnering with network equipment providers, in order to deliver the promise of 5G.

Through this acquisition, Microsoft Corporation is intending to leverage the latter's technology for extending Azure platform.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Voice Client

4.1.1.1 Integrated voice client

4.1.1.2 Separate voice client

4.1.1.3 Browser voice client

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 CSFB

4.1.2.2 VoLGA

4.1.2.3 Voice over IMS

4.1.3 By Architecture

4.1.3.1 EPC-based

4.1.3.2 Direct access-based

4.1.4 By Device Type

4.1.4.1 Smartphones

4.1.4.2 Laptops and tablets

4.1.4.3 Others

4.1.5 By End User

4.1.5.1 Residential

4.1.5.2 Commercial

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Offloading of mobile data traffic to Wi-Fi

4.3.1.2 High adoption of VoWiFi services

4.3.1.3 Continuously increasing internet penetration

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Tremendous rise in global Wi-Fi hotspot coverage and availability

4.3.2.2 Significant improvement in overall QoS for the users

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Concerns related to user privacy and data security

4.3.3.2 Ambiguous maintenance mechanism and dependence of user on network operator

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Rise in number of smart city projects

4.3.4.2 Huge growth opportunities in Chinese market

4.3.4.3 5G deployment in major economies around the world

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global VoWiFi Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Voice Client

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Architecture

5.4 By Device Type

5.5 By End User

5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Markets for VoWiFi

11.1 U.S. VoWiFi Market

11.2 U.K. VoWiFi Market

11.3 Germany VoWiFi Market

11.4 China VoWiFi Market

11.5 Japan VoWiFi Market

11.6 India VoWiFi Market

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Ranking of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

T-Mobile USA Inc.

Inc. KT Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

Orange Business Services

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Mitel Networks Corporation

America Movil , S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) International

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Nokia Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw2oui

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

