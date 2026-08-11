23 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Thousand Trails and Encore RV Resorts

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails campgrounds and Encore RV resorts, which provide vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top camping and RV resort destinations across the nation, announced that 23 of their properties received the 2026 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Award.

Harbor View earned its 10th straight award, as Oakzanita Springs and Gettysburg Farm each won for the 11th year in a row Post this Encore Tranquility Lakes earned a 2026 Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award after its first full year of operation in Cape Coral, Florida. The 200-acre lakefront resort features 500 full-hookup RV sites, a swimming pool, lap pool, 10 pickleball courts, and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, game rooms, and outdoor dining space.

Of the 23, Encore Tranquility Lakes was a first-time winner after its first full year of operation. The stunning Cape Coral, Florida resort, which celebrated its official grand opening in 2024, offers 500 full hookup RV sites with more than 180 RV sites facing two picturesque lakes. Amenities of the 200-acre development include a swimming pool and lap pool, 10 pickleball courts, and a 10,000 square foot clubhouse featuring a fitness center overlooking the lake, a billiards room, a card room, a kitchen, and more than 2,000 square feet of covered outdoor space for dining and relaxing.

Six additional locations earned the award for at least five consecutive years, with Thousand Trails' Harbor View (Colonial Beach, VA) earning its 10th consecutive award, while Oakzanita Springs (Descanso, CA) and Gettysburg Farm (Dover, PA) each continued their extraordinary streak, taking home the honor for an impressive 11th year in a row.

The Travelers' Choice award honors travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor. Award winners are recognized as businesses that earn consistently great reviews and are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor.

"Earning the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award across 23 of our campground resorts is an incredible honor that highlights the unforgettable, positive memories our guests make with every visit," said Heidi Sullivan, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails and Encore. "The recognition truly belongs to our passionate on-site teams, whose commitment to outstanding service ensures our guests enjoy exceptional experiences."

Guests can visit ThousandTrails.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique rental accommodations, including yurts, cabins, cottages, tiny houses and even tiny container houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, a property, business, destination or point of interest must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months, must receive a minimum number of reviews within the evaluation period of that award, and must maintain or exceed a minimum bubble rating on Tripadvisor.

About Thousand Trails and Encore

Thousand Trails campgrounds and Encore RV resorts are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising over 90,000 sites. Thousand Trails, Encore, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com.

SOURCE Encore and Thousand Trails