Thousand Trails Launches 12th Annual #100DaysofCamping Campaign

Popular summer tradition invites campers to make memories, embrace the outdoors, and win exclusive prizes

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails is kicking off its 12th annual #100DaysofCamping campaign, a summer tradition that invites travelers to rediscover the great outdoors during the prime camping window between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Since its debut in 2015, the movement has inspired vacationers nationwide to fully immerse themselves in the season, trading screen time for sunshine through unforgettable nature-focused camping experiences.

Thousand Trails highlights the best of the summer, designating the season between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the official #100DaysofCamping. Post this Thousand Trails highlights the best of the summer with the return of its 12th annual #100DaysofCamping campaign. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, guests are invited to showcase their adventures and celebrate the season by sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #100DaysofCamping or by uploading them directly to www.100DaysofCamping.com.

Thousand Trails is elevating the 2026 season by celebrating every moment of the #100DaysofCamping, the approximate number of days between the popular summer holidays. Guests are invited to join the effort by pledging to make every s'more, trail hike, and campfire count while finding their ultimate outdoor adventure at a Thousand Trails location.

Once again, the popular Thousand Trails rally towel photo contest is back, offering a chance for guests who receive the towels during check-in to show their camping pride. This year, visitors will also receive custom Thousand Trails stickers during the 16 designated themed weekends throughout the campaign. Guests are encouraged to display the rally towels and collectible stickers in their camping photos as they travel this summer, posting on social media with the hashtag #100DaysofCamping or uploading photos to 100DaysofCamping.com . Each post or submission provides participants an opportunity to win special prizes including an REI® gift card, a Solo Stove® bonfire, a GCI® Kickback rocker chair, a Thousand Trails' Yeti® mug and belt bag, and a complimentary five-region Thousand Trails Camping Pass with The Trails Collection (total est. value: $2,350).

"Our Thousand Trails campgrounds offer events and activities all year long, but during the prime summer camping season, the #100DaysofCamping movement provides a little extra excitement for our guests," said Heidi Sullivan, spokesperson for Thousand Trails. "We strive to create meaningful experiences and inspire our members and guests to make their camping adventures truly memorable."

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com. Official Rules for the 2026 #100DaysofCamping Photo Contest can be found on www.100DaysofCamping.com.

SOURCE Encore and Thousand Trails