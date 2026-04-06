25th Annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston Leads the Conversation on Operationalizing AI Across Real-World Drug Discovery Environments

2,900 Biopharma and IT Leaders Meet May 19-21 in Boston to Turn AI Innovation into Precision Medicine Impact

BOSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence moves from experimentation to execution in life sciences, the 25th Annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo will spotlight how organizations are deploying AI across real-world drug discovery, development, and clinical workflows to accelerate new therapies for cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, diabetes, and more.

Bio-IT World 2026, taking place May 19-21 in Boston and virtually, is the premier global event uniting more than 2,900 leaders from biopharma, biomedical research, bioinformatics, and IT to examine how AI, data infrastructure, and automation are reshaping the path toward precision medicine.

"The Bio-IT community is no longer asking what AI can do. The focus is now on how to operationalize it across data, workflows, and scientific teams to drive measurable outcomes," said Cindy Crowninshield, Executive Event Director, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo. "This year's program reflects that shift toward execution, integration, and impact."

The 2026 program features dedicated tracks on Generative AI, AI for Drug Discovery & Development, AI for Oncology, Precision Medicine & Health, and AI-Powered Robotics & Intelligent Lab Automation, alongside sessions on modern data infrastructure, cloud platforms, and enterprise-scale implementation. Across the programming, speakers will share practical strategies for deploying AI in production environments and enabling data-driven R&D.

The gathering will also feature:

A Plenary Keynote Session on federated learning, which will focus on how AI is enabling competitors to share structural biology data, while keeping it secure and confidential. Speakers will come from Columbia University, Eli Lilly and Company, Apheris, Psivant Therapeutics, and Bayer

Innovation Showcase talks by leaders of emerging companies developing generative AI solutions for the life sciences, with participants including MadeAI, Redouble AI, DataXight, and Beakr, Inc.

Innovative products and technology debuts in AI from 150+ Bio-IT World exhibitors and sponsors, including Sapio Sciences, AlphaLife Sciences, Deloitte, and Phylo, Inc.

Symposia on Generative AI Tools and AI for Biologics, offering deeper technical insights into rapidly evolving AI applications

Pre-Conference Workshops on Next-Gen AI for Drug Discovery, Making Data AI-Ready, and AI Upskilling for Computational Biology Teams

In addition, the event will include sessions on the latest advancements in foundation models, multimodal data strategies, quantum computing and other emerging technologies shaping the future of biomedical research.

Beyond technical content, Bio-IT World 2026 will offer many opportunities to make invaluable connections through collaboration and networking, including the third annual Bio-IT World Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference; the seventh annual Bio-IT World FAIR Data Hackathon; dozens of Poster Presentations; and announcements of the Emerging Innovator, Innovative Practices, and Best of Show Award winners.

To take advantage of special advance registration rates for in-person and virtual sessions, available until April 10, please visit bio-itworldexpo.com. For the first time this year, registered attendees can also sign up for Pre-Conference and Post-Conference Intelligence Briefs. To become a sponsor or exhibitor, contact Aimee Croke, Business Development Manager, (+1) 781-292-0777, [email protected].

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a global community of experts in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, healthcare, informatics, and IT, all dedicated to advancing biomedical research, drug discovery and development, and healthcare innovations.

SOURCE Bio-IT World Conference & Expo