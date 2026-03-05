Third Annual Bio-IT World Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference Returns to Boston May 19

Investor Event will Focus on Connecting Capital, Technology and Science to Accelerate Drug Discovery

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute today announced the agenda for the third annual Bio-IT World Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference, an exclusive gathering of more than 200 senior-level investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs and startups, with a focus on connecting capital, technology, and science to accelerate drug discovery.

The May 19 event in Boston will be part of the 25th annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, the premier global gathering of 2,900 leaders from the biomedical research and IT communities taking place May 19-21. Participants will include leaders from AstraZeneca, Breyer Capital, Eli Lilly and Company, F-Prime Capital, MIT, Obvious Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, SandboxAQ, Science Capital, Soufflé Therapeutics, Third Rock Ventures, T.Rx Capital, and Wellfleet Advisors, among many others.

This year's event will include Keynote Fireside Chats featuring:

Mike Nally, Chief Executive Officer, Generate:Biomedicines and CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering on Leadership at the Cutting Edge: Innovation, Strategy & Biotech's Next Frontier. Since 2021, Nally has driven financing rounds exceeding $750 million and positioned Generate:Biomedicines at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery.

Michael Chambers, Founding CEO, Aldevron on Engineering Access: Scalable Genomics, Technology & the Future of Medicine, who built one of genomic medicine's most critical infrastructure companies, leading to a landmark $9.6 billion exit.

"This is a unique opportunity to hear from exceptionally visionary leaders at the forefront of life sciences. These speakers will share their insights on the most compelling opportunities in the market today, while offering a forward-looking perspective on the critical challenges that must be solved to meaningfully advance drug discovery," said Eileen Murphy, Conference Producer.

Other session topics will include Funding the Modern Pipeline: Capital Strategy Across Biology, Technology, and Informatics; The Future of Lab Funding: Building Stronger Pathways Between Academia, Capital, and Spinouts; The New Rules of VC, Pharma, and Industry Leader Collaboration; and more.

Participants in the investor conference will be able to take advantage of two more days of in-depth education and networking at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, featuring more than 200 presentations on the advanced technologies driving progress in biomedical research, drug discovery, and clinical care.

The larger event will open at 4:30 p.m. on May 19 with a keynote presentation on Research, Funding and Advocacy for Rare Diseases, followed by a welcome reception in the Exhibit Hall, where 150 organizations will showcase their cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

To register for the Bio-IT World investor conference and the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, please click this link. Those who register by March 6 will enjoy a discounted rate. Media who would like a press pass should click here.

About Cambridge VIP

Cambridge VIP - Venture, Innovation & Partnering conferences unite senior-level investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and startup leaders from diverse sectors. These exclusive gatherings feature engaging industry panels and fireside chats, fostering meaningful networking and interactions. Join us at these innovative conferences to gain strategic insights, candid perspectives, and valuable business recommendations in your area of interest. Discover who's investing, track funding activities, and witness the commercialization of emerging technologies solving real-world challenges.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a global community of experts in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, healthcare, informatics, and IT, all dedicated to advancing biomedical research, drug discovery and development, and healthcare innovations.

