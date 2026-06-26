26Health to Offer Free HIV Testing in Orlando for National HIV Testing Day

National HIV Testing Day is observed each year to encourage people to get tested, seek treatment if needed, and access prevention resources.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, 26Health will bring free HIV testing directly to the community on June 27, 2026, through its mobile health unit. The 40-foot unit will be stationed at one of Orlando's busiest Walmart locations, making it easier than ever for individuals to know their HIV status and take charge of their health.

"National HIV Testing Day is a reminder that knowing your status is an act of self-care." Post this No appointment is necessary. Testing takes only a few minutes, and rapid HIV test results will be available during the visit.

National HIV Testing Day is observed each year to encourage people to get tested, seek treatment if needed, and access prevention resources. Early diagnosis remains one of the most effective tools in reducing the spread of HIV and improving long-term health outcomes.

"At 26Health, we believe healthcare should be accessible, affirming, and stigma-free," said Latrice Stewart, 26Health President & CEO. "National HIV Testing Day is a reminder that knowing your status is an act of self-care. By bringing testing directly into the community, we're removing barriers and making it easier for people to access the information and support they need."

Free, confidential HIV testing will be available from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Walmart Supercenter located at 3101 W. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32808. No appointment is necessary. Testing takes only a few minutes, and rapid HIV test results will be available during the visit.

In addition to HIV testing, 26Health team members will be available to provide education on HIV prevention, including PrEP, answer questions about sexual health, and connect individuals with healthcare services and community resources.

Community members who are unable to attend the June 27 event can still access free HIV testing and affordable STI testing year-round during regular business hours at 26Health's downtown Orlando location.

"Whether it's National HIV Testing Day or any other day of the year, our goal is to make sexual health services easy to access and available to everyone," said Dr. Luisa Mena, 26Health Chief Medical Officer. "Getting tested is quick, simple, and one of the most important steps you can take for your health and the health of your partners."

For more information about National HIV Testing Day or 26Health's HIV prevention and testing services, visit 26Health.org or call 321-800-2922.

About 26Health

26Health provides comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare services with a focus on accessibility, prevention, and whole-person care. Through clinical services and community programs, 26Health works to improve health outcomes and support the diverse needs of the communities it serves.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lenworth Kiese

Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

321-800-2922 x1121

SOURCE 26Health, Inc.