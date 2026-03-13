26Health Acquires Optimal Integrative Care, Expanding Access to Integrated Healthcare in Atlanta

Acquisition strengthens access to infectious disease, primary care, and integrated healthcare services for Atlanta patients.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 26Health , a longstanding provider of primary care and mental health services in the Southeast, has announced the acquisition of Optimal Integrative Care , a respected medical practice located at 3193 Howell Mill Road NW in the West Midtown/Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia. The practice specializes in infectious disease, internal medicine, and primary care.

The acquisition reflects 26Health's continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered healthcare and extending its integrated care model to more communities throughout the region. This expansion also strengthens access to specialized infectious disease and primary care services for patients in Atlanta, Georgia, while further supporting 26Health's growing network in the Southeast.

"This is an exciting milestone for 26Health and the patients and community that Optimal Integrative Care has served." Post this

"This is an exciting milestone for 26Health and for the patients and community that Optimal Integrative Care has served so well," said Latrice Stewart, president and CEO of 26Health. "Our shared commitment to compassionate, comprehensive care makes this a natural partnership. We look forward to building on the strong foundation that Optimal has established while expanding access to care in Atlanta and beyond."

Following the acquisition, 26Health will assume full ownership and operational management of Optimal Integrative Care. The practice will continue operating under the Optimal Integrative Care name, and patients can expect uninterrupted care, with no disruption to scheduled appointments, medical records, or ongoing treatment plans.

As part of the 26Health network, Optimal Integrative Care will gain access to expanded clinical resources, enhanced services, and a broader network of healthcare providers, while maintaining the personalized, patient-first approach that has defined its practice.

Patients and community members with questions about the transition are encouraged to contact Optimal Integrative Care directly at 404-352-1223 or stay connected through the practice's social media channels:

Media Contact: Lenworth Kiese, Vice President of Communications, [email protected], 321-800-2922 x1121

ABOUT 26HEALTH

26Health is a comprehensive, inclusive, and patient-centered healthcare organization providing primary care, mental health services, HIV prevention and treatment, women's health, care coordination, and more. With a deep commitment to compassionate care and community well-being, 26Health serves patients from its flagship location in Orlando, Florida.

For more information about 26Health's services and locations, visit 26Health's official website or call 321-800-2922.

SOURCE 26Health, Inc.