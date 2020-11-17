2nd.MD and Children's Hospital Colorado Launch Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) announced a strategic partnership that will utilize 2nd.MD's technology and extensive employer and health plan network to provide millions of people across the United States direct, virtual access to Children's Colorado specialists.

Through this partnership, 2nd.MD — the leading provider of virtual specialty care — deepens its integration with Children's Colorado and its network of elite doctors. This addition gives 2nd.MD's 7 million members the ability to receive a face-to-face educational consultation via video with a pediatric specialist from one of the top-ranked children's hospitals in the country. This partnership also provides 2nd.MD members with a streamlined process should the member choose to transfer their child's care to Children's Colorado.

"At 2nd.MD, our mission is to save and improve lives every day by connecting people with the nation's top doctors using our innovative technology platform," said Jason Melton, CEO of 2nd.MD. "We're excited to partner with an industry leader like Children's Hospital Colorado to pioneer new ways to provide families in need with top-quality healthcare."

As one of the largest pediatric medical centers in the United States, Children's Colorado offers a complete range of health care services for children and young adults with childhood diseases. This partnership allows Children's Hospital Colorado the ability to bring their expert-level care and an improved experience to patients and their families that live outside the Colorado area.

"As a top 10 children's hospital, we are privileged to serve children from all 50 states and over 30 countries," says Raphe Schwartz, chief strategy officer, Children's Hospital Colorado. "We look forward to offering our pediatric expertise to more children and families across the U.S., while keeping them close to home."

About 2nd.MD

2nd.MD is the leader in virtual specialty care. A preferred partner to over 250 employers and the country's top health plans, 2nd.MD connects more than 7 million people to over 800 nationally recognized, board-certified medical specialists covering all adult and pediatric specialty conditions. Providing a world-class member experience and consistently achieving a +90 Net Promoter Score, 2nd.MD combines advanced technology, data, and clinical expertise to save and improve lives every day. For more information, please visit 2nd.MD or follow @2nd.MD on LinkedIn.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top ten children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including its location on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and across the region. In 2019, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, opened as the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.



