3-Day Operating Lease & Aviation Finance Seminar, 2020 (Fort Lauderdale, United States - March 24-26, 2020)
Jan 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Lease & Aviation Finance Seminar 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This well-established seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and covers How to Structure, Administer & Finance an Operating Lease. It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network. In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory.
It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.
Learn About
- Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues
- Delivery Timing & Location
- Lease Term
- Rental issues
- Tax Indemnity
- Security
- Conditions Precedent
- Operation & Use
- Insurance
- Maintenance Covenants, and more
Who Should Attend?
- Airlines
- Asset Managers
- Contract Administrators
- Financiers
- Lawyers
- Lease Managers
- Lessors
- Maintenance Personnel
- Manufacturers
- Sales & Marketing Executives
Agenda
Day 1
08:45 Welcome/Introduction
10:30 Case Study: Introduction and Organisation
11:00 Heads of Agreement/Term Sheet Structure
Pre-Delivery Planning/Legal Issues
13:00 Lunch
14:00 Aircraft Definition at Delivery
Delivery
Lease Term
15:45 Rental
General Tax Indemnity
Security
Conditions Precedent
Representations
General Covenants
Indemnities
16:45 Case Study: Meetings
18:00 Conclusion
Day 2
08:45 Welcome
Operation & Use
Loss, Damage and Requisition
11:00 General Considerations
Practical Considerations
Categories of Insurance and Amounts
Key Contract Provisions
Certificate of Insurance & Broker's Letter of Undertaking
12:15 Group Study Meetings
12:45 Lunch
13:45 Maintenance Covenants
Maintenance Reserves
Return Conditions
15:45 Airline's Perspective
16:25 Group Presentations
18:00 Networking and Drinks
Day 3
08:45 Introduction: Why you need to know what you are doing as well as how to do it!
Risk Management: Filtering Business Risk
10:45 Lease Enforcement
Default and Remedies
Lease Enforcement
13:00 Lunch
13:45 Financing for Operating Leases
17:15 Conclusion
Speakers
- Barry Wolf: Executive Vice President, SterlingRisk
- Charles T Cleaver II: SVP Americas, Air Partner Remarketing Services
- Bruce Burnett: MD, Aviation Business Consulting
- Siggi Kristinsson: CEO, Volito Aviation
- Richard Furey: Partner, Holland & Knight
