3-Day Operating Lease & Aviation Finance Seminar, 2020 (Fort Lauderdale, United States - March 24-26, 2020)

This well-established seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and covers How to Structure, Administer & Finance an Operating Lease. It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network. In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory.

It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.



Learn About

Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues

Delivery Timing & Location

Lease Term

Rental issues

Tax Indemnity

Security

Conditions Precedent

Operation & Use

Insurance

Maintenance Covenants, and more

Who Should Attend?



Airlines

Asset Managers

Contract Administrators

Financiers

Lawyers

Lease Managers

Lessors

Maintenance Personnel

Manufacturers

Sales & Marketing Executives

Agenda



Day 1



08:45 Welcome/Introduction



10:30 Case Study: Introduction and Organisation



11:00 Heads of Agreement/Term Sheet Structure

Pre-Delivery Planning/Legal Issues



13:00 Lunch



14:00 Aircraft Definition at Delivery

Delivery

Lease Term



15:45 Rental

General Tax Indemnity

Security

Conditions Precedent

Representations

General Covenants

Indemnities



16:45 Case Study: Meetings



18:00 Conclusion



Day 2



08:45 Welcome

Operation & Use

Loss, Damage and Requisition



11:00 General Considerations

Practical Considerations

Categories of Insurance and Amounts

Key Contract Provisions

Certificate of Insurance & Broker's Letter of Undertaking



12:15 Group Study Meetings



12:45 Lunch



13:45 Maintenance Covenants

Maintenance Reserves

Return Conditions



15:45 Airline's Perspective



16:25 Group Presentations



18:00 Networking and Drinks



Day 3



08:45 Introduction: Why you need to know what you are doing as well as how to do it!

Risk Management: Filtering Business Risk



10:45 Lease Enforcement

Default and Remedies

Lease Enforcement



13:00 Lunch



13:45 Financing for Operating Leases



17:15 Conclusion

Speakers



Barry Wolf : Executive Vice President, SterlingRisk

Executive Vice President, SterlingRisk Charles T Cleaver II: SVP Americas, Air Partner Remarketing Services

SVP Americas, Air Partner Remarketing Services Bruce Burnett : MD, Aviation Business Consulting

MD, Aviation Business Consulting Siggi Kristinsson : CEO, Volito Aviation

CEO, Volito Aviation Richard Furey : Partner, Holland & Knight

