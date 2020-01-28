3-Day Operating Lease & Aviation Finance Seminar, 2020 (Fort Lauderdale, United States - March 24-26, 2020)

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 28, 2020, 09:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Lease & Aviation Finance Seminar 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This well-established seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and covers How to Structure, Administer & Finance an Operating Lease. It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network. In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory.

It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.

Learn About

  • Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues
  • Delivery Timing & Location
  • Lease Term
  • Rental issues
  • Tax Indemnity
  • Security
  • Conditions Precedent
  • Operation & Use
  • Insurance
  • Maintenance Covenants, and more

Who Should Attend?

  • Airlines
  • Asset Managers
  • Contract Administrators
  • Financiers
  • Lawyers
  • Lease Managers
  • Lessors
  • Maintenance Personnel
  • Manufacturers
  • Sales & Marketing Executives

Agenda

Day 1

08:45 Welcome/Introduction

10:30 Case Study: Introduction and Organisation

11:00 Heads of Agreement/Term Sheet Structure
Pre-Delivery Planning/Legal Issues

13:00 Lunch

14:00 Aircraft Definition at Delivery
Delivery
Lease Term

15:45 Rental
General Tax Indemnity
Security
Conditions Precedent
Representations
General Covenants
Indemnities

16:45 Case Study: Meetings

18:00 Conclusion

Day 2

08:45 Welcome
Operation & Use
Loss, Damage and Requisition

11:00 General Considerations
Practical Considerations
Categories of Insurance and Amounts
Key Contract Provisions
Certificate of Insurance & Broker's Letter of Undertaking

12:15 Group Study Meetings

12:45 Lunch

13:45 Maintenance Covenants
Maintenance Reserves
Return Conditions

15:45 Airline's Perspective

16:25 Group Presentations

18:00 Networking and Drinks

Day 3

08:45 Introduction: Why you need to know what you are doing as well as how to do it!
Risk Management: Filtering Business Risk

10:45 Lease Enforcement
Default and Remedies
Lease Enforcement

13:00 Lunch

13:45 Financing for Operating Leases

17:15 Conclusion

Speakers

  • Barry Wolf: Executive Vice President, SterlingRisk
  • Charles T Cleaver II: SVP Americas, Air Partner Remarketing Services
  • Bruce Burnett: MD, Aviation Business Consulting
  • Siggi Kristinsson: CEO, Volito Aviation
  • Richard Furey: Partner, Holland & Knight

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahlef4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

3-Day Operating Lease & Aviation Finance Seminar, 2020 (Fort Lauderdale, United States - March 24-26, 2020)

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 28, 2020, 09:00 ET