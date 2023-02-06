3 Day Training Course on EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategies: February 20-23, 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Creating and coordinating an effective regulatory strategy is an essential part of the work of a regulatory affairs department and can save valuable time and money.

This interactive course will provide an up-to-date overview of the European pharmaceutical regulatory environment, procedures and obligations and discuss how to interpret and apply the legislation. The impact of Brexit on the regulatory requirements for companies operating in the important pharmaceutical markets in Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be discussed.

The programme will cover the legal basis of regulation, development strategies and the importance of pre-submission activities as well as an overview of the format for the presentation of data, the registration procedures and post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations. The impact of post-Brexit changes on obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK will be discussed.

Case studies and discussion sessions throughout the two days will explore options and strategies for key regulatory activities and will provide an opportunity to share experiences with our expert trainer and other delegates.

Benefits of attending

Understand the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment

the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment Review procedures for applying for marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK

procedures for applying for marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK Discuss the impact of Brexit and consequent changes

the impact of Brexit and consequent changes Discuss development strategy and pre-submission activities

development strategy and pre-submission activities Discuss post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations

Who Should Attend:

The course is designed primarily for regulatory affairs personnel, however, it will also be of value to those who interact with the regulatory affairs function in order to gain an understanding of action timelines and information requirements. It will be particularly relevant to all those working in:

Regulatory affairs

Project management

Business planning

Commercial management

Manufacturing and QA

Labelling and artwork

Medical information

Clinical

Pharmacovigilance

Key Topics Covered:

EU regulatory environment: legal basis

Key regulations, directives and guidelines

Impact of Brexit

Information sources

Case study one

Development and Strategy

Drug discovery

Scientific advice

Development process

Pharmaceutical R&D

Non-clinical tests

Clinical studies - Phase I to III

EU Clinical Trials Regulation

Types and categories of marketing Authorisations

The Common Technical Document (CTD)

Overview of Structure and content of a CTD

The European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Structure and function

Applying for marketing authorisation in the EU with a discussion on the impact of Brexit

The EU centralised procedure for marketing authorisation

Other EU centralised procedures

Referral and arbitration

Other registration procedures

Coordination group

Decentralised procedure

Mutual recognition procedure

National procedures

Managing product labelling

Case study two

Abridged applications and Generics

Types and Requirements

Product Life Cycle; Post approval

Patents and SPCs

Parallel trade

How the process works

Impact of Brexit

Post-authorisation obligations; pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals

Pharmacovigilance and GCP inspections including discussion on the impact of Brexit

Licence variations

Type I and Type II variations and timelines

Procedures and timelines

Extensions

Case study three

Renewals

Sunset clause

Phase IV Trials

Classification change

Generic development

Strategic factors

Criteria for successful products

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfdbvd-european?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets