31 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Named to 2027 "Best Lawyers in America" Lists

News provided byLaw Offices of James Scott Farrin
Aug 20, 2026, 10:01 ET
The national peer-review honors "showcase the most distinguished attorneys in law across various practice areas in the United States."*
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that "Best Lawyers in America" recognized 31 of the firm's 60+ attorneys in the 2027 editions of the 'Best Lawyers,' 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch,' and 'Lawyer of the Year' lists.*
This recognition reflects the longstanding commitment of the firm – which serves people throughout North and South Carolina – to standing up for people and helping them pursue justice and meaningful results.
The following James Scott Farrin attorneys were named to the 2027 'Best Lawyers' list in their respective practice areas:
- Stanley Glenn Abrams: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Douglas E. Berger: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Ryan Bliss: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Jason Campbell: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Coleman Cowan: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Casey T. Day: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Paul R. Dickinson, Jr.: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- James S. Farrin: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Rick Fleming: Appellate Practice
- Matt Harbin: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Jarvis T. Harris: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Matthew S. Healey: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Michael Jordan: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Daniel R. Lehrer: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Elizabeth Ligon Noriega: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Kevin Mahoney: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Ali Overby: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Michael Roessler: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Jennifer Taylor: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Susan Vanderweert: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Tom Wilmoth: Consumer Protection Law and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs
In addition, the publication chose Elizabeth Ligon Noriega as Raleigh's 2027 'Lawyer of the Year' for Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants.* This distinction is awarded to the attorney who received the highest overall peer feedback among attorneys in that practice area and geographic region.
The 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch' category highlights attorneys for outstanding professional excellence early in their careers. The following James Scott Farrin attorneys were among those recognized for 2027:
- Rosa Antunez Boatwright: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Nichad Davis: Civil Rights Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Kaitlyn Fudge: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- David Krogh: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Brian Lagesse: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Preston W. Lesley: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Valentina Mejia: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Leah Parady: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Chelsea Townsend: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
- Alexandria Tuttle: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
"Every day, our attorneys stand beside people who are facing some of the hardest moments of their lives. They work tirelessly to give clients hope, a voice, and someone in their corner. This recognition reflects the dedication our team brings to that mission every single day," said James S. Farrin, President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
Contact Information:
David Chamberlin
555 S. Mangum Street
Suite 800
Durham, NC 27701
1-866-900-7078
Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC
*For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.
SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin
Share this article