31 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Named to 2027 "Best Lawyers in America" Lists

The national peer-review honors "showcase the most distinguished attorneys in law across various practice areas in the United States."*

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that "Best Lawyers in America" recognized 31 of the firm's 60+ attorneys in the 2027 editions of the 'Best Lawyers,' 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch,' and 'Lawyer of the Year' lists.*

This recognition reflects the longstanding commitment of the firm – which serves people throughout North and South Carolina – to standing up for people and helping them pursue justice and meaningful results.

The following James Scott Farrin attorneys were named to the 2027 'Best Lawyers' list in their respective practice areas:

In addition, the publication chose Elizabeth Ligon Noriega as Raleigh's 2027 'Lawyer of the Year' for Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants.* This distinction is awarded to the attorney who received the highest overall peer feedback among attorneys in that practice area and geographic region.

The 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch' category highlights attorneys for outstanding professional excellence early in their careers. The following James Scott Farrin attorneys were among those recognized for 2027:

"Every day, our attorneys stand beside people who are facing some of the hardest moments of their lives. They work tirelessly to give clients hope, a voice, and someone in their corner. This recognition reflects the dedication our team brings to that mission every single day," said James S. Farrin, President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin