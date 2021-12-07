32% of growth to Originate from North America for Vinyl Records Market |LP/EP Vinyl to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The vinyl records market report is segmented by Product (LP/EP vinyl records and single vinyl records) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The vinyl records market share growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant for revenue generation. LP/EP vinyl records are mostly used in album launches. EP collections are among some of the most memorable band features currently around. Rising popularity, as well as promotional activities of EP records, would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records during the forecast period.

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America . The US is a key market for vinyl records in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The aesthetic appeal of vinyl records and rising promotional events in developed nations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as coping with the demand are a major challenge being faced by manufacturers that will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some Companies Mentioned

The vinyl records market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

GZ Media AS



Implant Media Pty Ltd.



Microforum Services Group



MPO France



Optimal media GmbH

Vinyl Records Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 563.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

