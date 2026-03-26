360factors Awarded SourceForge's Winter 2026 Top Performer Award in Risk Management Software

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, a leading provider of risk and compliance management solutions, today announced that its flagship platform, Predict360, has been recognized with the Winter 2026 Top Performer Award from SourceForge, the world's largest B2B software reviews and comparison website.

The Winter 2026 Top Performer Award recognizes exceptional products with a high volume of recent outstanding user reviews, placing them in the top 10% of favorably reviewed solutions among more than 100,000 products listed on SourceForge. With nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers visiting SourceForge each month, the award highlights products that consistently deliver strong customer satisfaction and measurable value.

"We're proud to see Predict360 recognized as a Winter 2026 Top Performer by SourceForge," said Carl McCauley, CEO, 360factors. "This award reflects our ongoing commitment to helping financial organizations strengthen governance, risk, and compliance programs through automation, intelligence, and user-focused design. We're grateful to our customers for their trust and feedback, which continue to drive our innovation."

To qualify for the Top Performer Award, each winning product must receive enough high-rated user reviews to rank in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge, demonstrating the quality, reliability, and customer value that Predict360 delivers to organizations across regulated industries.

About 360factors

360factors is a technology company that delivers integrated risk and compliance management solutions that help financial organizations improve decision-making, streamline regulatory processes, and enhance operational performance. Its flagship platform, Predict360, enables financial institutions and other regulated organizations to manage risk and compliance within a unified, scalable system.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge lists over 105,000 B2B software products across thousands of categories. Its mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget.

SOURCE 360factors