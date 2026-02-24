360factors Launches AI Compliance Agents in Ask Kaia

Ask Kaia, the agentic AI platform for US community financial institutions, now includes AI workflow automation on all plans.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., today announced the general availability of compliance agents in Ask Kaia, its AI agentic platform designed specifically for community and regional banks and credit unions. Available across all plans, the agents enable compliance teams to automate specific workflows with structured inputs, guided execution, and auditable outputs, without AI expertise required.

Compliance teams gain immediate access to a library of AI compliance agents, including the Policy & Procedure Agent, Policy Revision Agent, Regulatory Impact Analyzer, Federal Register Tracker, HMDA Compliance Agent, Marketing Ad Review Agent, and more. Each agent is designed for a specific compliance workflow, guiding users through defined steps and delivering documented, reviewable results.

Key capabilities in this release include: an Agent Launch Window that guides users through each workflow with clear inputs and step-by-step execution; a Business Profile Setup that provides Ask Kaia with institutional context for more relevant, organization-specific results; an Agent Audit Log supporting AI governance documentation; and Agent Permission Management enabling administrators to assign or restrict agent access by user.

Carl L. McCauley, 360factors CEO, said, "Compliance teams shouldn't have to master AI to benefit from it. Ask Kaia's agents do the work executing workflows, drafting policies, and reviewing materials while automatically generating the audit trails that regulators and examiners expect. The result is a 30% or more reduction in manual review cycles. For community and regional banks and credit unions managing growing compliance demands with limited staff, that is a meaningful and measurable difference."

Ask Kaia's AI compliance agents are now available for current subscribers. Additional agents are available through the in-platform marketplace. For more information, visit www.ask-kaia.360factors.com.

About 360factors, Inc.

