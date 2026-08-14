360factors Launches Fair Lending Compliance Testing Agent in Ask Kaia

New AI digital assistant streamlines fair lending compliance testing and peer benchmarking, helping financial institutions produce exam-ready workpapers with less manual data analysis.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered risk and compliance solutions for financial organizations, announced the launch of the Fair Lending Compliance Testing agent within Ask Kaia, its AI platform for U.S. banks and credit unions.

Fair lending compliance issues can be difficult to detect in individual loan files. Patterns emerge when institutions analyze thousands of records and compare outcomes across borrower segments, geographies, pricing, and peer benchmarks. Compliance teams often perform this work manually, extracting loan data into spreadsheets and compiling supporting evidence, sometimes under significant time pressure before an examination.

The Fair Lending Compliance Testing agent streamlines that process through a guided workflow. Users upload a LAR data file and supporting documentation, then select the peer institutions for comparison. The agent generates a dashboard highlighting segment, geographic, and pricing patterns, document-evidence coverage, and workpapers formatted for regulatory review.

"We built this agent so fair lending reviews no longer have to begin with a blank spreadsheet. It brings peer benchmarking, document coverage, and exam-ready workpapers into one on-demand workflow. This work that traditionally requires extensive manual analysis or outside consulting support," said Chris Duden, 360factors CTO.

The Fair Lending Compliance Testing agent is the third addition to Ask Kaia's Agents Framework in recent months, following the Marketing Ad Review and HMDA Compliance Testing agents. It is available as an optional add-on for Ask Kaia Enterprise customers.

About 360factors Inc.

360factors delivers AI-powered risk and compliance solutions for the financial industry. Its flagship products — Predict360, Ask Kaia, and Lumify360 — enable financial organizations to enhance business performance, ensure compliance, and manage risk intelligently.

SOURCE 360factors