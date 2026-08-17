$375K Surprise: Round Room Gifts 3,000 Indianapolis Students + Teachers with New Shoes Through "Operation Do Good"

EVENT DETAILS:

Nearly 3,000 students and teachers believed they were attending a DREAM Alive Back-to-School pep rally. Instead, they were welcomed into a special event built around connection, encouragement, and community before receiving new footwear for the upcoming school year.

Operation Do Good served students and teachers at Arlington, Howe, Longfellow, Northwest, Paramount Englewood, and Penn middle schools within IPS.

The initiative was part of a company conference for TCC, a subsidiary of Round Room, where time was carved out for employees to volunteer and participate in the giving.

TCC volunteers spent time connecting with students during small-group conversations, icebreakers, and interactive activities, in addition to helping with the shoe fitting.

In total, Operation Do Good delivered more than $375,000 in New Balance shoes and socks, while Round Room also made financial contributions to both nonprofit partners, DREAM Alive and New Shoe Day.

"Operation Do Good is about much more than providing new shoes. It's about showing students that an entire community believes in them," said Courtney Kibble, Executive Director of Round Room Gives. "We believe the most meaningful impact happens when we combine giving with genuine human connection. By bringing our employees together alongside incredible partners like DREAM Alive and New Shoe Day, we're helping students start the school year with confidence, encouragement, and a reminder that they have people cheering for them every step of the way."

Operation Do Good builds on DREAM Alive's recent Mega Grant, which allowed the nonprofit to expand its reach from three IPS middle schools to six. This allows even more students to benefit from mentorship, leadership development, and life-enrichment opportunities that the nonprofit provides.

"For many families, back-to-school season is stressful and there are many items that need to be budgeted for, including shoes," said Eric Müller, President & CEO of Dream Alive. "The teachers and students of these six schools received an incredible surprise today, and it's a great reminder of what a community is capable of when we all come together and support one another."

The Round Room Way: Community at the Core

Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of Round Room, driven by the passion and creativity of its employees and store owners. From local backpack giveaways enhanced with dunk tanks, obstacle courses, and partner giveaways, to national quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence, the company is committed to making a real impact. With over $11 million donated through its community grant program, benefiting more than 2,000 local nonprofits, Round Room continues to uplift communities through both grassroots efforts and large-scale giving.

To learn more about Round Room and their philanthropic commitments, visit roundroom.com/our-impact.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,400 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $11M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Castro, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Round Room (TCC | Wireless Zone)