38% of Americans Still Haven't Booked Summer Travel (But Are Planning To) and Prices Are Climbing

New data from Skyscanner reveals a family of four can still save up to $520 on flights by using simple

flexibility hacks, despite rising costs and peak-season demand

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel is still on for many – 38% of US travelers haven't booked their summer vacations this year but are actively looking, with getting the best price (20%) emerging as one of the biggest summer planning hurdles, Skyscanner is here to help travelers plan smarter with more confidence, and options. Skyscanner's 2026 Smarter Summer report is here to help travelers plan smarter with more confidence and options.

For many travelers, summer travel planning isn't just about inspiration. It's about navigating real hurdles - working around fixed dates, coordinating with others, avoiding crowds, and trying not to overpay in the busiest travel season of the year. In today's more complex travel environment, thoughtful planning matters more than ever. This year's report aims to help travelers solve these hurdles with practical solutions, powered by Skyscanner data.

Outsmart the Cost of Summer Travel

Cost remains a primary concern for many travelers. With American travelers expecting to spend $331 on flights on average for their summer vacation abroad. Nearly 2 in 3 (61%) US travelers have the ability to outsmart summer with flexibility being key. That matters, because being open on timing or destination can make a real difference to what summer vacation costs. Skyscanner's top flexible travel hacks include traveling in a cheaper week, trying cheaper alternative destinations, and checking live fares - with return flights currently available from the US for under $250 including:

To San Juan, Puerto Rico from New York, New York – $98

To Sao Paulo, Brazil from Miami, Florida – $134

To Orlando, Florida from Los Angeles, California – $69

Outsmart the Fixed Summer Travel Dates

With nearly 25% of Americans unsure which part of the summer offers the cheapest flights, the year's report reveals the week of August 17, 2026, offers the best value for summer flights. For many travelers, summer dates are not fully flexible. With 16% saying their travel plans are restricted by school holidays or other commitments, the report highlights where better value can still be found. Tokyo remains one of the most popular summer destinations for Americans, but even here timing can make a real difference. The week commencing August 31, 2026, offers the best value for flights. Overall, Skyscanner is saving Americans $130 this summer by identifying the cheapest week to fly to the summer's most popular destinations.

Most Popular Destinations This Summer

Destination Cheapest Week &

Flight Price Average Summer Flight

Price Savings 1. Tokyo, Japan August 31, 2026;

$649.91 $792.43 $143.43 2. London, England August 10, 2026;

$588.73 $728.29 $139.56 3. New York, New York August 17, 2026;

$181.79 $232.42 $50.63 4. Rome, Italy August 10, 2026;

$541.08 $742.11 $201.03 5. Madrid, Spain August 17, 2026;

$517.39 $635.66 $118.27

For the full list, please see 2026 Smarter Summer report.

Outsmart the Summer Crowds

More than half of Americans (73%) say visiting somewhere that none of their friends, family, or social feed have been to before is appealing – rising to 77% among Gen Z, and almost more than half of them would choose to visit an alternative destination this summer. To help travelers look beyond the obvious options, the report reveals this summer's top under-the-radar destinations. Skyscanner has analyzed its summer search data to identify places with the lowest search interest this season, with our travel experts then handpicking places that are less obvious, but still well worth discovering.

Top Under-The-Radar Destinations This Summer

Destination Live Flights Price** 1. Aberdeen, United Kingdom You can find flights from as little as $413 one-way 2. Redmond, Oregon You can find flights from as little as $196 one-way 3. Asuncion, Paraguay You can find flights from as little as $413 one-way 4. Trieste, Italy You can find flights from as little as $270 one-way 5. Bastia, France You can find flights from as little as $317 one-way 6. Liverpool, United Kingdom You can find flights from as little as $321 one-way 7. Hilo, Hawaii You can find flights from as little as $259 one-way 8. Tromso, Norway You can find flights from as little as $557 one-way 9. Terceira Lajes, Portugal You can find flights from as little as $395 one-way 10. Queenstown, New Zealand You can find flights from as little as $544 one-way

Outsmart Group Travel Planning Hurdle

Planning group summer vacations is known to be effortful - 53% of Americans say planning a group vacation is more stressful than planning a wedding, while 26% say it is more stressful than starting a new job. The biggest planning hurdles are practical ones, with 29% saying finding accommodation that works for everyone is one of the hardest parts and 30% saying agreeing to a budget that suits the group is a key challenge. The report helps ease some headaches by highlighting the cheapest alternative destinations that are still exciting to visit, giving groups more options to plan around and making it easier to keep costs down.

"Summer vacations are special, but for many travelers still looking to book, the planning side requires more thought than ever. That's why this year's Smarter Summer Report is designed to help people make more confident choices on when and where to travel, using Skyscanner's proprietary data to highlight smarter timings, better-value options and alternative destinations," says Lourdes Losada, Director of Americas, Skyscanner.

"In a more changeable travel environment, checking live prices and staying flexible on where and when you travel can go a long way when it comes to finding better value. More importantly, travelers should stay informed and check the latest travel advice before booking."

To explore the full Smarter Summer report and start planning with more options, visit here.

Notes to Editors

*OnePoll research conducted among 2,000 respondents in US, March 2026. **Flights data based on returned economy flights on April 17, 2026. Rental car data based on prices pulled on April 20, 2026, from June 1 to June 2, 2026***All illustrative prices in this release are based on Skyscanner data for the specified period and are subject to change. Live prices for travel on the day of publication may vary.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travelers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travelers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1,200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options. Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveler-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travelers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

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SOURCE Skyscanner