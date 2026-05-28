Skyscanner Rebrands "Hotels" to "Stays" to Reflect 3.5M Accommodation Options

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers increasingly build trips around standout accommodation experiences rather than simply somewhere to sleep, Skyscanner has today renamed its Hotels platform to Stays.

With over 3.5 million properties, the global travel app is now travelers' single source for Stays - from hostels to five-star hotels, campsites to capsule accommodation and farm stays to floating stays.

The move comes as traveler behavior continues to evolve. Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 report found nearly two thirds of Gen Z and Millennials (64% and 61% respectively) have chosen a destination specifically because of the place they wanted to stay.

In the consumer survey of 22,000 global travelers, Gen Z also ranked 'accommodation that offer experiences, not just a bed' no.1 on their stays wish list versus Boomers who are looking for simplicity and convenience.

So, whether it's unique stays, traveling in groups or seeking more authentic experiences, Skyscanner's newly rebranded Stays platform has evolved to offer much more than just the traditional travel options, providing a flexible and diverse range tailored for every traveler's preference.

"Travelers are putting much more thought into where they stay, not just where they go," says Brian Plaum, Global Stays Expert. "At the same time, many people are looking to make their budget go further this summer and our Stays platform is here to help with comparing different accommodation options side by side, exploring cheaper neighborhoods and booking with more flexibility."

To help travelers get away this summer, Plaum shares Skyscanner's top hacks for a summer stay:

*Search based on prices observed on Skyscanner on May 27, 2026. Prices are subject to change and may vary depending on availability and demand*

Compare home rentals and hotels side by side The cheapest option will change from city to city so to get the very best price, compare all the options side by side. Travelers can find a home rental in Miami in mid-June for $156 a night, while a similarly rated hotel in Miami can cost $215.



The neighborhood swap Jump into Skyscanner's map view and instantly compare average prices across nearby areas – a quick way to uncover cheaper prices without compromising on location (currently available on desktop with app launching soon).



Hostels are the new budget travel glow up No longer exclusively for backpackers - the new gen of hostels offers aesthetic interiors, high quality local cuisine and most importantly fun. Cut summer spend and ditch the soleless budget hotel option. Bilbao, Spain is one of the trending destinations for 2026 and offers budget-friendly hostels for travelers visiting in mid-June, including: All Iron Hostel - $51/night Moon Hostel Bio - $72/night Bilbao Central Rooms - $67/night



Book with peace of mind Use Skyscanner's Free Cancellation filter to only show stays with flexible booking policies – giving travelers the flex if summer plans change. For travelers who don't want to fully commit but still want flexibility, there are hotels around the world offering flexible booking, including: Smart Hotel la Sagra (Toledo, Spain) Hotel Playa Westfalia (Limon, Costa Rica) Four Seasons Resort Vail (Vail, Colorado) Archipelagos Hotel (Mykonos, Greece)



Be the ultimate travel geek with price insights Search for stays and travelers can see whether today's the day for getting a great deal based on Skyscanner's wealth of data.



You can search here: www.skyscanner.com

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel that helps travelers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travelers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, hotel or car rental options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveler-first innovations are developed and powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching around 100 billion prices every day so travelers can be sure they've seen some of the best possible options, all in one place.

SOURCE Skyscanner