3D animation software market size to grow by USD 8,170.07 million; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D animation software market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,170.07 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 5,813.12 million. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Animation Software Market 2023-2027

3D animation software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

3D animation software market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



3D animation software market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (media and entertainment, construction, product design, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the media and entertainment segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the success of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles in the gaming industry. MOBA titles have become one of the most popular genres of gaming. They feature impressive visual effects, which is resulting in an increase in the demand for 3D rendering and animation software.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 3D animation software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D animation software market.

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high popularity of channels such as Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Nickelodeon and the demand for 3D animation content are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. In addition, the growing adoption of visual effects technology by end-users such as OTT, gaming, animation and VFX industries is driving the growth of the regional market.

3D animation software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing use of VR animation.

The increased availability of high-speed internet has led to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as AR and VR.

AR and VR technologies are emerging as crucial tools for producing high-quality animation for content creators.

Content creators can leverage these technologies to create and recreate fanciful environments that mimic visions and come across objects that do not match reality.

Many movie makers across the globe are exploring the possibilities of VR technology with the increasing demand for animated movies.

The growing use of VR technology in movie-making is expected to drive the demand for 3D animation software.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of 3D animation in marketing is the key trend in the market.

3D animation produces more engaging content that can hold the viewer's attention.

Many brands are using 3D animation to showcase all the qualities of the product as it would actually be seen. This way customers can perceive the final product more clearly.

Brands are also using 3D animation technologies to highlight their products through demos to attract more customers.

This growing trend among brands will positively influence the global 3D animation software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of open-source 3D animation software is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Most SMEs have limited budgets and hence, cannot afford expensive commercial software.

They look for open-source 3D animation software products, such as Blender, True Space, 3D Canvas, and Google SketchUp 7 that provide advantages like cost-efficiency, availability, and user-friendliness.

These products are freely available for everyone to use. They can be downloaded, installed, modified, and even used without incurring any costs.

The increasing popularity of such open-source 3D automation software is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 3D animation software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D animation software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D animation software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D animation software market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D animation software market vendors

3D Animation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,170.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.16 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., AutoDesSys Inc., Blender, Corel Corp., EIAS3D LLC, MAGIX Software GmbH, Nemetschek SE, NewTek Inc., NUKEYGARA, NVIDIA Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Side Effects Software Inc., Smith Micro Software Inc., Strata, tarakos GmbH, Toon Boom Animation Inc., Trimble Inc., Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd., and Zco Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

