3Dtracking Enhances Dispatch Order Planning and Monitoring With Route Visualisation and Optimisation

ST MARTIN, Guernsey, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Dtracking, a leading global telematics platform provider, today announced that the company has enhanced the dispatching module in its telematics service platform with new visualisation and analysis tools for optimising routes (link to video).

The dispatching module in the 3Dtracking telematics service platform provides fleet managers with the framework for planning and monitoring the progress of dispatch orders.

The 3Dtracking platform now includes visualisation and analysis tools for optimising routes and managing costs. These new optimisation tools allow fleet managers to define real-world operating costs on a vehicle-by-vehicle basis, resulting in multi-vehicle planning schedules that achieve the lowest cost-of-completion. For each planned dispatching order, the 3Dtracking platform maps and displays the optimal route taking into consideration travel requirements, such as distance, planned stops, fuel consumption, time and vehicle characteristics and capacities.

Real-time monitoring of dispatching orders and configurable alerts are also now available in the dispatching module of the 3Dtracking platform. These alerts can be used to notify fleet managers on the progress of a dispatching order and specific events, such as an early arrival, late departure or aborted journey.

"Being able to optimise delivery schedules for an entire fleet based on highly granular details and then monitor real-time performance against a planned schedule, allows fleet managers to minimize costs and remove much uncertainty from the operations of their fleets or vehicles," said Roydon Michael, Head of Business Development at 3Dtracking.

For telematics service providers using a white labelled version of the 3Dtracking platform, these order dispatching and route optimisation enhancements can be leveraged as competitive strengths to differentiate their fleet management service offerings. Telematics service providers can also use these enhancements to better serve their customers and offer a value-added service for route optimisation.

3Dtracking is currently offering demonstrations and no-obligations trials of these new enhancements to of its telematics service platform.

About 3Dtracking

3Dtracking is a global telematics platform provider, founded in Guernsey in 2005, with servers located in the UK. Operating through an indirect distribution model, 3Dtracking works with Telematics Service Providers (TSPs) partners worldwide that provide telematics services to over 9000 companies. As a software-only provider, 3Dtracking focuses on the research, design, development and maintenance of its cloud-based software solution that is integrated with all leading telematics hardware. 3Dtracking currently monitors vehicles in 70 countries across the world. For more information, please visit www.3dtracking.com.

