3rd Eye Expands Its In-Cab Technology Platform with New AI-Powered Fleet Safety Camera

New edge-AI platform brings real-time driver coaching, advanced safety monitoring, telematics and vehicle diagnostics into a single fleet-grade device.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Eye®, part of Environmental Solutions (ES), and a segment of Terex Corporation, today announced the upcoming release of a new AI-native fleet safety camera built to help drivers address risk as it happens, not just document it after the fact.

3rd Eye AI-Safety Camera

As fleets increasingly adopt video telematics and AI-powered safety technologies, the challenge has shifted from collecting data to delivering timely, actionable insights. The new AI-powered safety camera further expands 3rd Eye's integrated fleet safety suite, which includes its 360-degree visibility platform with Object Detection (OD) and Rear Automatic Braking (RAB). As the latest application added to the 3rd Eye digital platform, the camera complements existing safety, video, telematics, and operational technologies, providing fleet operators with a single, connected ecosystem designed to address their broader mobile fleet needs. The system runs its AI models directly on the device, reading road conditions, driver behavior, and vehicle activity in real time and delivering in-cab coaching the moment it spots a developing concern, so a driver has a genuine chance to correct course before it becomes an incident.

"Video has traditionally told fleets what happened after an incident," said Pat Carroll, President of ES. "This camera is built to step in earlier, while a driver still has time to correct a behavior or respond to a hazard on the road. It's a real shift in how fleets, no matter their size or budget, can put this kind of protection in every vehicle without adding cost or complexity to get there."

At the center of that experience is Driver Safety Assistance (DSA), an onboard coaching system that delivers immediate audible alerts through an integrated speaker and visual notifications through built-in indicator lights. DSA helps drivers recognize and address distracted driving, cell phone use, speeding, tailgating, seatbelt violations, fatigue and other risky behaviors in real time, helping build safer habits before incidents occur.

Running the AI onboard (Edge AI), rather than routing everything through the cloud first, means alerts reach the driver faster, and the system keeps working even where cellular coverage is limited. It also lets the camera rate incidents by severity as they happen, so fleet managers spend their review time on what actually needs attention instead of sorting through routine footage.

The new safety camera extends 3rd Eye's long-standing presence inside the cab by combining advanced safety capabilities with the company's existing operational technology ecosystem. Fleets can consolidate video telematics, driver coaching, vehicle diagnostics and operational intelligence under a single vendor, reducing hardware complexity while creating a more connected view of safety, performance and fleet operations. When paired with 3rd Eye's broader platform and gateway technologies, the system delivers comprehensive visibility across the vehicle environment.

In addition to safety functionality, the platform provides telematics and vehicle diagnostics by supporting both J1939 and OBD-II vehicle networks. This enables 3rd Eye to serve a wider range of fleet vehicles, including light-duty pickups and service vehicles, while capturing vehicle health and operational data through a single device. Through API integrations, fleets can also share telematics and maintenance information with other business systems, helping streamline operations and vehicle lifecycle management.

Configurable cabin privacy modes can limit recording of drivers, passengers or both, while the system continues to monitor for defined safety behaviors. That gives fleets room to balance safety goals with company policy and driver expectations in a way that fits their own operation.

"Good safety technology should feel like a partner to a driver, not a supervisor watching over their shoulder," added Dave Young, Chief Commercial Officer of ES. "When you pair real-time coaching with privacy controls a fleet can actually configure, drivers are much more likely to trust the system, and that trust is what turns a camera into a real safety culture."

The new 3rd Eye AI-native fleet safety camera is expected to be available in September, 2026. Additional details on configurations, platform integration, and ordering will follow closer to launch.

For more information, visit 3rdeyecam.com.

About 3rd Eye:

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability, and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Environmental Solutions:

Environmental Solutions ("ES") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil®, Terex® Utilities, Terex® Services, 3rd Eye®, Soft-Pak®, Parts Central®, Marathon® Equipment, Bayne Thinline®, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the environmental, utilities, and transportation industries. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ES is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products, innovative technology, and world-class support. For more information about Environmental Solutions, visit Terexesg.com, the ESG Facebook page , or the ESG LinkedIn page .

Environmental Solutions Contact:

Jessica Coco

[email protected]

423-653-5191

© 2026 Environmental Solutions. All rights reserved.

SOURCE 3rd Eye