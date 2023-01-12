$4+ Billion Worldwide Electric Toothbrush Industry to 2031 - Rising Dental Problems is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric toothbrush market.



This report focuses on electric toothbrush market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric toothbrush market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global electric tooth brush market is expected to grow from $3.04 billion in 2021 to $3.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The electric tooth brush market is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Major players in the electric toothbrush market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive, Conair Corporation, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO, JSB Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co, Quip NYC Inc., Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, Xiaomi Inc., Baby Buddy, Brio Product Group, Brush Buddies, Dr. Fresh LLC, Dretec, Ionsei USA, Lebond, Mornwell, Ningbo Seago Electric, Risun Technology, and Wellness Oral Care.



The electric toothbrush market consists of sales of the electric toothbrush by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean teeth, gums, and tongue to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis. Electric toothbrushes refer to the brush that makes bristle motions by using a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging to clean the teeth.



The main types of electric toothbrushes are battery and rechargeable. The battery-operated electric toothbrush requires a battery to operate. It relies on a power source and a motor to do the work. A huge number of electric toothbrushes are powered by built-in, non-removable batteries. The various bristles include soft nanometers that are distributed across various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, pharmacies or drug stores, online retail stores, and others. The various technologies include rotational and vibrational, which are used by adults, children, and geriatrics.



North America was the largest region in the electric toothbrush market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in dental problems is expected to propel the growth of the electric toothbrush market going forward. Dental problems refer to conditions that affect oral health, including cavities, tooth erosion, gum infections, and gum diseases. Electric toothbrushes help in reducing oral problems by keeping the teeth, gums, and tongue cleaner and healthier and provide superior plaque removal.

For instance, in May 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, approximately 3.5 billion people were affected by periodontal disease. Dental caries in primary teeth (milk teeth) is prevalent in children as well, affecting 530 million children globally. Therefore, the increase in dental problems is driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electric toothbrush market. Key players operating in the electric toothbrush market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



