4Humanity Launches the National Positivity Portal:

An Unprecedented AI-Driven Platform to Make the Good Happening Across America Visible at Scale

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glenn Cort, the Founder of Getting Along America (www.gettingalong.com), announces the first ever AI-driven national platform that showcases, connects, and organizes cooperative work across America - revealing the patterns that strengthen communities and build trust at scale.

"America, there is something that has been true all along about us, but has been very hard to see," said Glenn Cort, Founder of Getting Along America.

Across this country, in every city, every town, every county, people are serving, healing, feeding, protecting, and lifting one another. They are doing this quietly and without fanfare. We are helping each other, showing our true nature. Volunteers are showing up. Educators are pouring themselves into students. Bridge builders are choosing understanding over outrage. Sadly, and detrimentally, almost none of it makes the news. The dominant narrative of American life is often misaligned with the underlying behavioral reality of the American people.

Today, that changes.

4Humanity.net, is a first of its kind. It makes sharing and networking under the umbrella of positive virtue possible without bureaucracy, or human boards or agendas. Its mission is to help restore trust in one another by making visible the goodness, service, cooperation, and responsibility already present across America. Run only by AI according to its True North Canons, that people have a natural capacity for goodness and that we are capable of overcoming the forces that keep us down.

What the Portal Is and What it is Not.

The National Positivity Portal is not a charity rating site. It is not a fundraising platform. It is not a political project, a religious initiative, or a media company. It carries no human agenda beyond a set of foundational principles grounded in demonstrated human behavior: that people are born with pro-social capacity, that humility and responsibility are practiced at scale every single day, even when no one is watching.

What the portal is, at its core, is a correction.

Modern media and social platforms are structurally incentivized to amplify conflict, outrage, fear, and division. Moderation is invisible. Humility rarely trends. The result is a national mirror that shows people a distorted version of themselves and each other; a version that breeds cynicism, humiliation, resentment, distrust, and fear. By using AI to search and find the good without human intervention, the portal can be a trusted source of our objective reality, without people preaching it or teaching it.

How It Works

The portal uses artificial intelligence to identify, showcase, categorize, archive, and connect nonprofits under one national mission statement - to lift humanity by reinforcing the facts of our own goodness.

Each day, it surfaces stories of real people doing real good. Each story is searchable, shareable, and organized into a growing national archive of demonstrated positive work.

Organizations can opt in. The portal will amplify their mission, but it aims to accomplish something larger: connecting our good in a way that helps restore trust in one another and improve the way we behave toward each other. There are no dues, no boards, no political or religious affiliation, and no ideological agenda. Organizations are simply affirming that they wish to bond under one umbrella mission of lifting humanity through demonstrated positive virtue; to help create a sustainable living archive of goodness that helps people see one another more accurately and trust one another more readily.

When an organization places the 4Humanity link on its mission, partner, or values page, the reality of our goodness becomes a connected national mission to finally break free of the often invisible chains that bind us. Much like a Better Business Bureau- it's simply proof of human goodness in action. The portal does not tell organizations what to believe. It reflects the values they already demonstrate!

Why Opt In:

To every nonprofit, civic organization, educator, bridge builder, and service group in America: your work is already part of this. Please help us find the missing link.

Let's use AI for good!

Visit 4humanity.net to learn more, explore the portal, and opt in to finally break free of the (often invisible) chains that bind us

About the National Positivity Portal -4Humanity.net

The National Positivity Portal (4humanity.net) is a nonpartisan, nonreligious, AI-driven platform that showcases, connects, and organizes the work of America's nonprofits and civic organizations under one shared umbrella of demonstrated positive virtue. The portal carries no political or religious affiliation and imposes no human agenda beyond its True North Canons. Its mission is to make the good already happening across America visible at scale.

SOURCE Getting Along Academy