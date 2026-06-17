Getting Along America Launches "Counterbalance," a New Podcast Born from the Belief That Americans Have More Positive Traits Than Negative Ones, and to Counterbalance the False Narratives Being Told About Us.

Created by Glenn Cort. Produced by Joe Sim. Honest conversations about the structures dividing us, and the extraordinary people refusing to accept that as the ending.

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glenn Cort, the Founder of Getting Along America (www.gettingalong.com), announces the launch of Counterbalance, a new podcast that tells the real story about America. Not a naive one. Not one that pretends the problems aren't real. But an honest one; the kind that names what's actually broken, sits down with the people fixing it, and refuses to leave without hope.

There is a moment many Americans know well. You turn off the news, sit in the quiet, and wonder: "Are things really this bad? Are we really this far gone?"

Getting Along Academy is a 501c3 charity whose purpose is to unlock the full potential in our youth, grounding them in their goodness so they may someday end terrible disagreement and hate forever.

Glenn Cort believes the answer is no.

Because here's what most people already sense, even if no one on television is saying it: most of us aren't that far apart. The problem isn't the people. It's the structures and complicated systems that quietly reward division over progress and pull us apart.

"Most Americans aren't as far apart as they're told they are," said Cort. "The problem isn't the people; it's our cultural systems. We built this show to name those forces out loud, to shine a light on the people quietly changing them, and to remind every listener that forward motion is still possible. No blame, no outrage. Just conversation with interesting people who are engaged with the work of making America a kinder place."

Somewhere in America today, someone is doing something quietly extraordinary. Counterbalance is a podcast about those people.

Each episode sits down with a changemaker: the bridge-builders, the civic innovators, the community leaders who never stopped believing this country is worth the effort. The debut episode features David Blankenhorn, co-founder of Braver Angels, who shares his hard-won reflections on how political division is tearing apart America's social fabric, and what it will take to restore it. Episode two welcomes Lory Warren, Director of the Prohuman Foundation, whose life's work proves that real, lasting change begins close to home: in neighborhoods, houses of worship, volunteer organizations, and local government.

Produced by Joe Sim, Counterbalance premiered on YouTube June 15th with guest and Founder of Braver Angels, Daviden Blankenhorn. Episode 1 is now available on Spotify with new episodes releasing every month.

The show is built around the urgent conviction that Americans deserve to see themselves as capable of more than division. Getting Along America's work includes Letters to Mikey: Messages of Hope and Optimism for Young Americans, a pilot school civics curriculum for teenagers, the documentary The Fantastic Truths, and 4humanity.net, a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered National Positivity Portal that showcases and seeks to integrate the daily good happening across America without bureaucracy.

"We just need to believe in each other again," Cort said. "That's it. That's the whole thing."

For more information, visit: www.gettingalong.com.

SOURCE Getting Along Academy