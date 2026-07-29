4Pines Fund Services Launches Next Generation of C2P, Introducing a Shared Operating Model for Fund Administration

New platform makes the entire fund administration process visible, auditable, and collaborative - for both sides of the relationship - in real time

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services today announced the release of the next generation of C2P, a major evolution of its proprietary platform that introduces a fully connected, shared operating environment for fund administration. For the first time, every piece of work, from initial email request through final deliverable, moves through a single system that is visible to both the administrator and the client simultaneously.

The announcement marks a meaningful shift in how 4Pines defines fund administration. Rather than a service performed behind the scenes and reported on after the fact, C2P positions the administrator-client relationship as a shared operating model, one where both teams work in the same environment, with the same view of every task, every status, and every outstanding item in real time.

"C2P has been part of our platform for some time, but what we are announcing today is a major evolution," said Mike Trinkaus, CEO, 4Pines Fund Services. "For the first time, the entire fund administration process, from email to final report, is happening inside one fully connected, visible, and auditable system. And rather than imposing rigidity as the price of that structure, this generation meets each firm where it is and adapts as it scales. That changes how work gets done, how clients experience it, and how firms grow."

Fund administration has historically relied on a combination of accounting platforms, spreadsheets, and email-driven workflows that vary by firm. The results have been serviceable, but the process itself has remained largely invisible. Status updates require follow-up. Workflows span disconnected systems. Audit trails are assembled after the fact rather than built in real time. Clients are kept at arm's length from work that directly affects their investors.

The new generation of C2P addresses this by introducing a shared operating layer that sits above existing systems, agnostic to the accounting platforms, GL systems, and reporting tools a firm already uses, and unifies tasks, communications, approvals, and reporting into one continuous workflow visible to both sides.

At the core of the release is a connected workflow model in which emails are captured in a shared inbox, converted into structured tasks, and managed within defined workflows that drive validation, approvals, and final deliverables. Every request is owned, tracked, and visible from the moment it enters the system to the moment it is resolved. Communication is no longer a parallel channel, it becomes the starting point for execution, with every interaction structured, assigned, and auditable.

Validation, which has historically depended on manual spreadsheets and offline reconciliation, is now embedded directly into the workflow. Validations are built into the workflow, tied to underlying data, and executed as part of the process rather than layered on top of it. Every action within the platform is captured continuously, creating a complete audit trail that includes task ownership, approvals, communications, and supporting documentation, without requiring anyone to reconstruct it after the fact.

Alongside these workflow advances, 4Pines is introducing Acorn, an templated based AI assistant built directly into C2P. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Acorn operates entirely within each firm's own environment and data, drawing on live financial data from connected systems, project history, inbox correspondence, and fund documentation to answer questions in plain English. Acorn can not only respond to queries about fund status, capital positions, investor capital-account detail, and project progress in real time, it also provides ad hoc reporting, automated flow creation, data table ingestion and an AI knowledgebase for everyone. Acorn also assists with drafting responses to investor inquiries informed by prior correspondence within the firm's environment. New Acorn capabilities are being released on an ongoing basis, with the roadmap including automated financial and transactional deliverables, deeper financial data queries, and a fully configurable operational reporting layer built on live fund data.

C2P is designed to operate across existing infrastructure rather than replace it. Firms can connect multiple platforms, standardize workflows across funds, and scale operations without disrupting their current systems. The platform supports any service configuration, full outsourcing, co-sourcing, or self-administered, and connects directly to a client's own accounting platform instance where applicable.

With this release, 4Pines Fund Services introduces a new standard for what fund administration can look like, not a black box that delivers results, but a shared operating environment where both sides of the relationship can see exactly what is happening, at every step, in real time.

The new generation of C2P is being introduced to 4Pines clients with a process that commenced in June 2026, with additional capabilities rolling out on a continuous basis.

About 4Pines Fund Services

4Pines Fund Services is an employee-owned fund administrator providing fund accounting, operational support, and technology-driven administration to private equity, venture capital, and alternative investment firms. The firm operates as a genuine partner to its clients, 100% U.S.-based, and built around a model of transparency and shared process. C2P is 4Pines' proprietary client collaboration platform, and the operating foundation of every client relationship the firm manages.

For more information, visit 4PinesFS.com.

Chris Gale, [email protected]

SOURCE 4Pines Fund Services