4Pines Fund Services Appoints Mike McDonnell as Principal

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services today announced the appointment of Mike McDonnell as Principal and head of business development to lead strategic growth and new client engagement initiatives.

"For GPs focused on delivering differentiated returns to investors, 4Pines is a fund administrator that provides the operational infrastructure and services that support their execution and reporting needs." said McDonnell. "The firm's client-first approach, deep private capital expertise, and technology forward model are designed to meet the evolving needs of private equity sponsors. I'm excited to join this exceptional team and contribute to its continued growth."

Mike brings more than two decades of experience in private capital finance and operations. Most recently, he served as a Chief Financial Officer at Thomas H. Lee Partners, overseeing all aspects of finance, accounting, and internal controls. Earlier in his career, Mike held roles at Alvarez & Marsal and PwC, advising private equity and corporate clients on financial due diligence and transactions.

In his new position, Mike will drive 4Pines' business development strategy, cultivating new client relationships, identifying new market opportunities, and positioning the firm as a high-value partner to alternative asset managers.

"Mike's appointment underscores our commitment to empowering GPs with the talent, tools, and service model needed to achieve differentiated outcomes," said Mike Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines. "His experience and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our high-touch, performance-driven approach. We are a firm for and by private capital CFOs, leading a peer-driven effort that is defining what's next in private capital, from co-sourcing to AI operations."

