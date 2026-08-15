5 Cloud Engineering Career Lessons The Apex Institute Teaches on "The 1% Move"

Host Tayo Lusi, founder of The Apex Institute, breaks down the recurring lessons behind cloud engineering careers that pay $300K to $500K.

The five cloud engineering career lessons tech professionals take from The 1% Move podcast are: pick one high leverage skill, build proof instead of collecting certificates, describe your work in money rather than tools, understand that positioning sets the offer before the interview, and interview while you still have a job.

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenty of skilled tech professionals sit at $120,000 to $150,000 for years. They are not bad at their jobs. Most are good engineers. But engineering and career positioning are two different skills, and almost nobody teaches the second one.

That gap is why Tayo Lusi started The 1% Move, a weekly podcast where he talks with cloud engineers, hiring managers and career coaches about what actually moves someone from a comfortable salary to a life changing one. The first episode releases Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Five lessons keep surfacing in these conversations. Here they are, in plain language.

What is the first career lesson for tech professionals?

Pick one high leverage skill, not five. The market does not pay for a long list of tools. It pays for depth in one area that costs a company real money when it breaks.

Most people collect. A certificate here, a course badge there, and eventually a resume full of logos with no real depth anywhere. Depth is what gets priced.

Right now that depth lives in cloud infrastructure. It is the layer everything else sits on top of, and when it fails the cost is immediate and expensive. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth in computer and information technology occupations through the decade, and the roles nearest the infrastructure are the hardest ones to fill.

The fix is easy to say and hard to do. Choose one lane and go twelve months deep before adding anything else. If you are not sure which lane, the free Cloud Engineering Career Path Roadmap lays out the four highest leverage options and what to learn in what order.

Why does proof beat certificates in a tech job search?

2. Proof beats certificates. A certificate says you studied something. A working project says you made decisions under pressure on a real system, which is what hiring managers are actually buying.

Hiring managers feel this difference even when they cannot explain it. Two candidates look similar on paper, and one of them still feels more trustworthy. The gap is almost always proof.

A built project that solved a real problem outweighs any badge, because it shows judgment rather than memory. The action step is direct. Build and document three real projects, and for each one write down the problem, the fix and the result. That is the difference between a resume that gets skipped and one that gets a callback. The free Cloud Project Portfolio Blueprint covers the five tests a project has to pass before it counts as evidence.

How should engineers describe their work to get paid more?

3. Talk about your work in money, not tools. Saying you used a tool tells a hiring manager almost nothing. Saying you cut deploy time and saved the team hours every week tells them everything.

This is where Tayo says most engineers lose the most value, and it has nothing to do with their skill level. One sentence is a tool name. The other is a business outcome. Companies do not hire tools. They hire outcomes.

The action step is to rewrite every resume line as an outcome with a number attached. Not what you touched. What changed because you touched it.

"The gap between a $150K engineer and a $350K engineer is usually not talent," Tayo said. "It is proof and positioning. That is fixable in months, not years."

Is the salary offer decided before the interview?

4. Mostly, yes. Positioning, referrals and how you showed up early in the process quietly set the range before anyone says a number out loud. Negotiation usually moves the final ten percent, not the whole offer.

This one surprises people the most, because it means the highest leverage work happens before the calendar invite exists. It happens in the relationships you built and the proof you carried into the room.

That does not make negotiation optional. The last ten percent of a $300,000 offer is $30,000, and most people leave it on the table because they freeze on the call. The free Tech Salary Negotiation Scripts give you word for word language for every stage of that conversation.

Why should you interview when you do not need the job?

5. Because desperation prices you low. Most people only interview after they lose a job or cannot stand the current one. Interviewing while employed gives you real market data instead of a guess.

Take two interviews a quarter, even while employed, even while happy. Not to leave. To learn what someone with your skill set is worth this quarter, rather than finding out once a year during a review written by someone with a fixed budget.

If you do not know your number going in, start with the free Cloud Engineering Salary Benchmark, which shows you where to pull your real range from primary sources in about thirty minutes.

What do these lessons look like on the podcast?

Each episode is one guest and one real story. Tayo sits down with a cloud engineer, hiring manager or career coach and walks through how one of these lessons played out in their own career, and what changed after.

The format stays simple on purpose. No panels, no filler. One person, one turning point, and the specific decision that moved their income.

"Every guest on the show says a version of the same thing," Tayo said. "The money moved when they changed how they talked about their own work."

Where can you listen to The 1% Move?

The 1% Move releases new episodes weekly starting Tuesday, August 18, 2026, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Episodes cover cloud engineering career growth, the modern AWS career path and practical tech career advice from people who have lived it.

Listen to the podcast now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Take the next step

Know your number before your next review. Get the free Cloud Engineering Salary Benchmark and see what your skills are worth on the open market.

Ready to move faster? Book your free career strategy call

About The Apex Institute

The Apex Institute is a career accelerator that trains professionals in cloud engineering and AI infrastructure skills. The program is led by founder Adetayo Ibijemilusi, known online as Tayo Lusi, a certified cloud engineer and career coach. Students have reported more than $11 million in job offers to date across 41 people. Individual results vary and are not typical. Learn more at apexedu.io.

Media Contact

Tayo Lusi

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SOURCE The Apex Institute