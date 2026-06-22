5 Major Publishers Adopting Gist's New Ad Format Built for AI Consumer Discovery

Publisher coalition reaching up to a combined 1 billion monthly pageviews turns questions into new ad inventory as AI answers reshape how consumers search

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five of the most recognized names in publishing, The Arena Group, BuzzFeed, DMGT, Frommer's, and Sports Illustrated, are partnering with Gist, the AI visibility platform from ProRata, to deploy Gist Answers and the Question Bar, a new advertising format built for a world where consumers ask questions instead of typing keywords.

Gist logo Question Bar example

As LLMs answer questions directly, publishers lose the referral traffic that has long supported their journalism, and brands lose the search visibility and predictable discovery they have had for more than two decades. Gist Answers and the Question Bar are designed to address both problems at once. The shift is already underway. According to a March 2026 Orbit Media & Question Pro survey, more than half of US consumers say they now start a search by opening an AI app.

The Question Bar sits inside a publisher's page and surfaces the questions readers are most likely to ask about the story in front of them. Tapping a question delivers an answer drawn from the publisher's own content, keeping readers on site instead of departing to a wholly new search environment.

For publishers, the result is deeper engagement and net new ad inventory in the form of sponsored questions. For advertisers, these sponsored questions place their brand inside the moment of consumer curiosity while generating first-party insights into the questions audiences are asking. Brands using Gist's GEO product can then extend that visibility further, measuring and optimizing how they appear in answers across leading AI models.

"Consumers have stopped hunting for links. They ask questions and expect answers," said Michele Tobin, Chief Revenue Officer of Gist and ProRata. "Between every question a consumer asks and every answer they receive, a brand either earns its place or disappears. Gist Answers and the Question Bar both place brands in that space in partnership with publishers consumers already trust."

The Question Bar is live now on The Arena Group sites including Autoblog. Sports Illustrated has deployed Gist Answers across their site. Frommer's and BuzzFeed will roll out Gist's products in the coming weeks. DGMT will deploy on Metro first, followed by other titles. The format is immediately available to advertisers. Gist is on track to serve 500M questions by the end of June and 1B+ per month by the end of Q3.

"Gist's offerings for publishers and advertisers create meaningful net new inventory that didn't exist for either party, provided by a company with respect for publishers at the core of its mission, " said The Arena Group CEO Paul Edmondson. "We're excited to partner with Gist in building for the new Q&A Economy, with common language, policy and tools we can use to invest in the future together."

"Keywords built the last advertising economy. Questions will build the next one," said Bill Gross, founder and CEO of Gist and ProRata. "And we are proud to be creating that market with publishers, not around them."

About Gist

Gist, a ProRata platform, helps brands own the conversation from question to answer in the Q&A economy introduced by generative AI. Gist's suite of tools – including Gist GEO, Gist Ads, Gist Answers and the Question Bar – gives brands the presence, relevance, and placement they need to be found, understood, and chosen. These offerings provide approachable access to data-powered insights, organic performance through GEO, query results and complementary paid media. For more information, visit www.gist.ai.

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SOURCE Gist